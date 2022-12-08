'Following Footsteps of PM Modi & Vajpayee...': CM Patel as BJP Sweeps Gujarat Polls With Record Numbers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed back to power in Gujarat with a thumping victory by clinching a record number of seats, paving way for a seventh term in the state. The counting of votes in still underway in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 but the BJP is leading in over 150 seats, with a huge margin in many of them.

BJP not only is breaking its own record of 127 seats, party’s best performance recorded in 2002 before this election, it is also shattering the all-time record of a single party securing the maximum number of seats that so far the Congress held since its 1985 election tally of 149 seats.

FOLLOW GUJARAT ELECTION RESULT LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Saffron party announced that Bhupendra Patel will return as chief minister and that the oath taking ceremony will take place on December 12 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP's Bhupendra Patel to take oath as chief minister of Gujarat for the second time on 12th December. pic.twitter.com/wK3tXJxFYA— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

Addressing the party on achieving the big milestone, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said the party is returning to power with a thumping majority by “following footsteps of PM Modi & Atal Bihari Vajpayee".

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also thanked the people and said that the people have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in the state.

“The results of Gujarat Elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service," CM Patel said.

Home Minister and BJP’s tall leader Amit Shah took to Twitter and extended greetings to the people of Gujarat over the “historic victory" of the party.

“I salute the people of Gujarat on this historic victory. Congratulations to the Chief Minister @Bhupendrapbjp ji, State President @CRPaatil ji and all the workers of the tireless working @BJP4Gujarat on this grand victory achieved under the leadership of the Prime Minister @narendramodiji and under the chairmanship of @JPNadda ji," Shah said in his tweet.

Meanwhile mega celebrations by the BJP broke out in Gujarat as party pulled off a record-breaking electoral performance

At the time of writing this report, BJP had won 17 seats, was ahead in 140 others while the new-entrant AAP and grand old party Congress were far behind.

Read all the Latest Politics News here