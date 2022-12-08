Gadhada Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Gadhada seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya (BJP), Parmar Rameshbhai Parbhubhai (AAP), Rajeshbhai Polabhai Parmar (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Solanki Babubhai Khimjibhai (BSP), Jagdishkumar Motilal Chavda (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 51.04% which is -5.72% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.106 Gadhada (ગઢડા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Botad district of Gujarat. Gadhada is part of Bhavnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Gadhada election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gadhada election result or click here for compact election results of Gadhada and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gadhada go here.

Demographic profile of Gadhada:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,850 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,36,315 were male and 1,27,534 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gadhada in 2022 is 936 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,41,795 eligible electors, of which 1,26,176 were male, 1,15,618 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,055 eligible electors, of which 1,15,688 were male, 1,05,367 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gadhada in 2017 was 1. In 2012, there were 58 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Gadhada:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Maru Pravinbhai Tidabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar of BJP by a margin of 9,424 which was 6.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.26% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Maru Pravinbhai Tidabhai of INC by a margin of 9,094 votes which was 6.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 106. Gadhada Assembly segment of the 15. Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal of BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat defeating Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (Vasani) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Gadhada:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Gadhada:

Voter turnout in Gadhada:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51.04%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.76%, while it was 65.72% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.72% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gadhada went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Gadhada constituency:

Assembly constituency No.106. Gadhada comprises of the following areas of Botad district of Gujarat: 1. Gadhada Taluka (Part) Villages - Viravadi, Rojmal, limbali, Kerala, Haripar, mandavdhar, Rampara, Itariya, Vavdi, moti Kundal, Samadhiyala, Raliyana, Bodki, Vanali, Khopala, Virdi, Chiroda, Padvadar, Ingorala, limbadiya, Sitapar, Pipardi, Ghogha Samdi, Gundala, Sanjanavadar, Gadhali, Kamparadi, Chabhadiya, Rajpipala, Limbala, Chosla, Ankadiya, Malpara, Padapan, Junavadar, Rasnal, Patana, Khijadiya, Anida, Mandva, Bhandariya, Dhasa, Jalalpur, Nana Umarda, Mota Umarda, Vikaliya, Gadhada (m). 2. Umrala Taluka. 3. Vallabhipur Taluka.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Gadhada constituency, which are: Jasdan, Botad, Dhandhuka, Bhavnagar Rural, Palitana, Gariadhar, Lathi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Gadhada:

The geographic coordinates of Gadhada is: 21°53’57.8"N 71°43’43.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gadhada

List of candididates contesting from Gadhada Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 19 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Rameshbhai Parbhubhai

Party: AAP

Age: 61

Profession: Retired Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 37.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Polabhai Parmar

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 44

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 70.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 65 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Solanki Babubhai Khimjibhai

Party: BSP

Age: 58

Profession: General Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 30600

Immovable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Jagdishkumar Motilal Chavda

Party: INC

Age: 52

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

