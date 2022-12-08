Gagret Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.42 Gagret (गगरेट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Una district of Himachal Pradesh. Gagret is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Gagret election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gagret election result or click here for compact election results of Gagret and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gagret go here.

Demographic profile of Gagret:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 84517 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 41869 were male and 40997 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gagret in 2022 is 979 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 76540 eligible electors, of which 39074 were male, 37466 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 69189 eligible electors, of which 35553 were male, 33636 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gagret in 2017 was 870. In 2012, there were 1644 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Gagret:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajesh Thakur of BJP won in this seat defeating Rakesh Kalia of INC by a margin of 9,320 which was 15.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.23% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rakesh Kalia of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sushil Kumar Kalia of BJP by a margin of 4,897 votes which was 9.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 42. Gagret Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Gagret:A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Gagret:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Gagret are: Rajesh Thakur (BJP), Manohar Lal Dadwal (AAP), Lekh Raj Katnoria (BSP), Raghubir Singh (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Chaitanya Sharma (INC), Vinod Dadwal (Pintu) (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Gagret:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.78%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.38%, while it was 73.86% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.4% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gagret went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Gagret constituency:

Assembly constituency No.42. Gagret comprises of the following areas of Una district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Gagret, Daulatpur, Gondpur Banehra, PCs Bhanjal, Kalruhi, mubarikpur, Andora of Amb KC, Daulatpur Nagar Panchayat & Gagret Nagar Panchayat of Amb Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Gagret constituency, which are: Jaswan-Pragpur, Chintpurni, Haroli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

Map location of Gagret:

The geographic coordinates of Gagret is: 31°42’10.1"N 76°02’38.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gagret

List of candididates contesting from Gagret Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rajesh Thakur Party: BJP Age: 57 Profession: Agriculturist Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 28 crore Liabilities: Rs 1.7 crore Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 crore Immovable assets: Rs 24.3 crore Total income: Rs 3.4 crore

Candidate name: Manohar Lal Dadwal Party: AAP Age: 62 Profession: Ex Serviceman Army Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 28 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Lekh Raj Katnoria Party: BSP Age: 57 Profession: Social Worker Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 6.5 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 0 Immovable assets: Rs 6.5 lakh Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raghubir Singh Party: Himachal Jan Kranti Party Age: 65 Profession: Pensioner From Central Govt. Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 25.7 lakh Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 11.7 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 14 lakh Total income: Rs 1.9 lakh

Candidate name: Chaitanya Sharma Party: INC Age: 28 Profession: Advocate Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 8.3 crore Liabilities: Rs 52.1 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 39.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 7.9 crore Total income: Rs 15.4 lakh

Candidate name: Vinod Dadwal (Pintu) Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Age: 38 Profession: Shopkeeper Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 10.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 7.2 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

