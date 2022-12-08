Gandhinagar North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Gandhinagar North seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ritaben Ketankumar Patel (BJP), Patel Mukeshbhai Karshanbhai (AAP), Thakor Dharmesh (Dhambha Thakor) (Garvi Gujarat Party), Virendrasinh Mafaji Vaghela (Ajitsinh-Vasan) (INC), Raj Prajapati (IND), Alkeshbhai Baldevbhai Parmar (IND), Patni Mahendrabhai Somabhai (IND), Pathan Mohammad Izharkhan Aldadkhan (IND), Mahamdfarukh Bismillakhan Pathan (IND), Shrimali Mrugeshkumar Amrutbhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.74% which is -10.36% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.36 Gandhinagar North (ગાંધીનગર ઉત્તર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. Gandhinagar North is part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Gandhinagar North election result

Demographic profile of Gandhinagar North:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.58% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,53,826 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,29,983 were male and 1,23,832 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gandhinagar North in 2022 is 953 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,32,536 eligible electors, of which 1,19,874 were male, 1,12,655 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,934 eligible electors, of which 1,06,016 were male, 97918 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gandhinagar North in 2017 was 161. In 2012, there were 152 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Gandhinagar North:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dr C J Chavda of INC won in this seat defeating Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai Patel of BJP by a margin of 4,774 which was 2.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Sureshkumar Chaturdas of INC by a margin of 4,225 votes which was 2.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 36. Gandhinagar North Assembly segment of the 6. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Amit Shah of BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat defeating Dr C J Chavda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Gandhinagar North:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Gandhinagar North:

Voter turnout in Gandhinagar North:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.74%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.1%, while it was 73.47% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -10.36% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gandhinagar North went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Gandhinagar North constituency:

Assembly constituency No.36. Gandhinagar North comprises of the following areas of Gandhinagar district of Gujarat: Gandhinagar Taluka (Part) Villages - Rupal, Vasan, unava, Pindharada, Piplaj, Randheja, Sonipur, Sardhav, Jalund, Adraj moti, Kolavada, Pethapur, Vavol, Gandhinagar (NAC).

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Gandhinagar North constituency, which are: Mansa, Kalol, Gandhinagar South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Gandhinagar North:

The geographic coordinates of Gandhinagar North is: 23°16’20.3"N 72°37’52.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gandhinagar North

List of candididates contesting from Gandhinagar North Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ritaben Ketankumar Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 39

Profession: Builder Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 20.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 13.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.6 crore

Total income: Rs 13.2 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Mukeshbhai Karshanbhai

Party: AAP

Age: 60

Profession: Businessmen

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Dharmesh (Dhambha Thakor)

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 36

Profession: Coaching Class

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 83.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Moveable assets: Rs 51.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 32 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Virendrasinh Mafaji Vaghela (Ajitsinh-Vasan)

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculture, Business, Construction Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.8 crore

Total income: Rs 15.8 lakh

Candidate name: Raj Prajapati

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 1.9 lakh

Candidate name: Alkeshbhai Baldevbhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patni Mahendrabhai Somabhai

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pathan Mohammad Izharkhan Aldadkhan

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Land Broker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahamdfarukh Bismillakhan Pathan

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Garage

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5000

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shrimali Mrugeshkumar Amrutbhai

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

