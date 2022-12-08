Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Gandhinagar South seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Alpesh Khodaji Thakor (BJP), Devendrabhai(Dolatbhai) Pravinchandra Patel (AAP), Rajendra Sureshbhai Parmar (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Rajeshkumar Mangabhai Parmar (BSP), Dr Himanshu Patel (Adalaj) (INC), Solanki Vinodkumar Kacharabhai (IND), Acharya Keyur Chimanbhai (IND), Kishorpuri Chandanpuri Gauswami (IND), Rajveer (IND), Solanki Dharmendrakumar Chimanbhai (IND), Chaudhari Kishorsinh Shrichand (Jan Sewa Driver Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.2% which is -8.57% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.35 Gandhinagar South (ગાંધીનગર દક્ષિણ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. Gandhinagar South is part of Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Gandhinagar South election result
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gandhinagar South election result or click here for compact election results of Gandhinagar South and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gandhinagar South go here.
Demographic profile of Gandhinagar South:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,73,233 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,91,756 were male and 1,81,467 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Gandhinagar South in 2022 is 946 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,05,157 eligible electors, of which 1,56,790 were male, 1,48,365 female and 2 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,907 eligible electors, of which 1,25,095 were male, 1,16,812 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Gandhinagar South in 2017 was 206. In 2012, there were 142 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Gandhinagar South:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji of BJP won in this seat defeating Govindji Hiraji Solanki of INC by a margin of 11,538 which was 5.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.34% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Thakor Jugaji Nathaji of INC by a margin of 8,011 votes which was 4.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.54% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 35. Gandhinagar South Assembly segment of the 7. Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai of BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat defeating Gitaben Patel of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Gandhinagar South:
A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Gandhinagar South:
Voter turnout in Gandhinagar South:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.77%, while it was 73.45% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -8.57% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Gandhinagar South went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Gandhinagar South constituency:
Assembly constituency No.35. Gandhinagar South comprises of the following areas of Gandhinagar district of Gujarat: Gandhinagar Taluka (Part) Villages - Rajpur, Sadra, madhavgadh, Chandrala, Chhala, Jakhora, Chekhalarani, Bhundiya, Dolarana Vasana, Giyod, Dhanap, Dashela, lekawada, Pundarasan, Titoda, Bhoyan Rathod, Shertha, unvarsad, Alampur, Shiholi moti, mahudara, Isanpur mota, Chiloda, Palaj, Vasana Hadmatia, Tarapur, Dantali, Jamiyatpur, Sargasan, Basan, Prantiya, magodi, Vadodara, Dabhoda, lavarpur, Shahpur, Randesan, Kudasan, Por, Khoraj, Ambapur, Koba, Raysan, Ratanpur, Pirojpur, Vankanerda, Galudan, Sonarda, Vira Talavdi, Valad, Karai, Nabhoi, Sugad, Amiyapur, Zundal, Koteshwar, Bhat, limbadia, Ranasan, medra, Raipur, Adalaj (CT), Chandkheda (m), motera (CT), Chiloda(Naroda) (CT).
A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Gandhinagar South constituency, which are: Mansa, Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Naroda, Sabarmati, Ghatlodia, Daskroi, Dahegam, Prantij. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Gandhinagar South:
The geographic coordinates of Gandhinagar South is: 23°12’27.7"N 72°41’18.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gandhinagar South
List of candididates contesting from Gandhinagar South Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Alpesh Khodaji Thakor
Party: BJP
Age: 47
Profession: Farming & Trading
Number of criminal cases: 6
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 14.8 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Total income: Rs 20.7 lakh
Candidate name: Devendrabhai(Dolatbhai) Pravinchandra Patel
Party: AAP
Age: 36
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 8.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 40.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 7.9 crore
Total income: Rs 14.4 lakh
Candidate name: Rajendra Sureshbhai Parmar
Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad
Age: 35
Profession: Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 25.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 40000
Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh
Candidate name: Rajeshkumar Mangabhai Parmar
Party: BSP
Age: 46
Profession: Cutlery & Social Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 35.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 30.1 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 5.9 lakh
Candidate name: Dr. Himanshu Patel (Adalaj)
Party: INC
Age: 54
Profession: Advocate & Notary - Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Doctorate
Total assets: Rs 7.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 5.5 crore
Total income: Rs 39.2 lakh
Candidate name: Solanki Vinodkumar Kacharabhai
Party: IND
Age: 45
Profession: Army Retired pensioner
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 19.5 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 28.6 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 75 lakh
Total income: Rs 6.2 lakh
Candidate name: Acharya Keyur Chimanbhai
Party: IND
Age: 35
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 52.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 16.2 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 46 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh
Candidate name: Kishorpuri Chandanpuri Gauswami
Party: IND
Age: 39
Profession: Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 21.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Rajveer
Party: IND
Age: 38
Profession: Working as Floor in -Charge in D.M Net Technologies
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 1.8 lakh
Candidate name: Solanki Dharmendrakumar Chimanbhai
Party: IND
Age: 45
Profession: Job in Parle Biscuit Pvt. Ltd
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Total assets: Rs 43.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh
Total income: Rs 16.8 lakh
Candidate name: Chaudhari Kishorsinh Shrichand
Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party
Age: 58
Profession: Driving
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 82.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 25.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 57 lakh
Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh
