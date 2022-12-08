Garbada Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Garbada seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Mahendrabhai Bhabhor (BJP), Shaileshbhai Bhabhor (AAP), Jagdishbhai Meda (Bharatiya National Janta Dal), Ramsubhai Bhabhor (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Dhulabhai Bhabhor (BSP), Chandrikaben Bariya (INC), Ketankumar Bamanya (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 50.15% which is -4.21% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.133 Garbada (ગરબાડા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Dahod district of Gujarat. Garbada is part of Dahod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Garbada election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Garbada election result or click here for compact election results of Garbada and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Garbada go here.

Demographic profile of Garbada:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 94.39%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,90,463 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,43,504 were male and 1,46,959 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Garbada in 2022 is 1024 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,856 eligible electors, of which 1,16,248 were male, 1,17,604 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,106 eligible electors, of which 1,03,527 were male, 1,04,579 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Garbada in 2017 was 163. In 2012, there were 67 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Garbada:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bariya Chandrikaben Chhaganbhai of INC won in this seat defeating Bhabhor Mahendrabhai Rameshbhai of BJP by a margin of 16,128 which was 12.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.53% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bariya Chandrikaben Chhaganbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rathod Mohindraben Ajitsinh of BJP by a margin of 35,774 votes which was 29.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 133. Garbada Assembly segment of the 19. Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat defeating Katara Babubhai Khimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Garbada:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Garbada:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Garbada are: Mahendrabhai Bhabhor (BJP), Shaileshbhai Bhabhor (AAP), Jagdishbhai Meda (Bharatiya National Janta Dal), Ramsubhai Bhabhor (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Dhulabhai Bhabhor (BSP), Chandrikaben Bariya (INC), Ketankumar Bamanya (IND).

Voter turnout in Garbada:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 50.15%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.36%, while it was 57.88% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.21% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Garbada went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Garbada constituency:

Assembly constituency No.133. Garbada comprises of the following areas of Dahod district of Gujarat: 1. Garbada Taluka. 2. Dahod Taluka (Part) Villages - moti Kharaj, Naghrala, Gadoi, Bavka, Vijagadh, Brahmkheda, Nani Kharaj, Borkheda, lilar, Katwara, Chandwana, Kathla, Varvada, Khangela, Bhutodi, Dasla, Nani lachheli, moti lachheli, Vankiya, Simaliya Khurd, Khapariya, Agawada. 3. Dhanpur Taluka (Part) Villages - Biliya, Kantu, Ambli menpur, Kanakuwa, Sangasar, Zabu, ulkadar, Rachhava, Khajuri, Harakhpur, Vakota, Kalakhunt, Navanagar, Kadval, Khadada (Na), Ambakach, leliya Amba, Sankarpura, Nanimalu, Gohelvaga, Punakota, Kotambi, ladva Vad, Dumka, Khalta Garabdi, moti malu, Vasiya Dungari, Dhanarpatiya, Gangardi Faliya, Kakad Khila, mandor, Kanseta, Bhanpur (Kakadkhila), Bhindol, Kanjeta, Pipargota, Panam, Alindra, Bhuvera.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Garbada constituency, which are: Dahod, Devgadbaria, Limkheda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Jhabua and Alirajpur districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Map location of Garbada:

The geographic coordinates of Garbada is: 22°41’39.8"N 74°15’28.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Garbada

List of candididates contesting from Garbada Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Mahendrabhai Bhabhor

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Profession: Agriculture and Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 18.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Shaileshbhai Bhabhor

Party: AAP

Age: 37

Profession: Farmer and Labour Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 88.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 43.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 38.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Jagdishbhai Meda

Party: Bharatiya National Janta Dal

Age: 43

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramsubhai Bhabhor

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 36

Profession: Business, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 94.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 85 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Dhulabhai Bhabhor

Party: BSP

Age: 67

Profession: Agriculture and Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 92867

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 42867

Immovable assets: Rs 50000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chandrikaben Bariya

Party: INC

Age: 58

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 69.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 32.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ketankumar Bamanya

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Farmer (Father Land)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

