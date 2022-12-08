Gariadhar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Gariadhar seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai (BJP), Sudhirbhai Vaghani (AAP), Kantariya Kishorbhai Paljibhai (BSP), Chavada Divyeshbhai Manubhai (INC), Rahulbhai Viththalbhai Raval (IND), Gauswami Piyushgiri Hasmukhgiri (IND), Bambhaniya Vallabhbhai Ratnabhai (IND), Chavada Ghanshyambhai Ashokbhai (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Sonrat Lakhubhai Jethsurbhai (Rashtriya Power Party), Bhupatabhai Mohanbhai Vala (Right to Recall Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 60.83% which is 5.17% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.101 Gariadhar (ગારીયાધાર) (Gariyadhar) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. Gariadhar is part of Amreli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Gariadhar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gariadhar election result or click here for compact election results of Gariadhar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gariadhar go here.

Demographic profile of Gariadhar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,863 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,17,473 were male and 1,11,390 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gariadhar in 2022 is 948 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,03,724 eligible electors, of which 1,07,040 were male, 96684 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,272 eligible electors, of which 96420 were male, 86852 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gariadhar in 2017 was 50. In 2012, there were 36 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Gariadhar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Kheni Pareshbhai Manjibhai of INC by a margin of 1,876 which was 1.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Keshubhai Hirjibhai Nakrani of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mangukiya Babubhai Mavajibhai of INC by a margin of 16,028 votes which was 13.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 101. Gariadhar Assembly segment of the 14. Amreli Lok Sabha constituency. Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai of BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat defeating Paresh Dhanani of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Gariadhar:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Gariadhar:

Voter turnout in Gariadhar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.83%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 55.66%, while it was 65.1% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 5.17% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gariadhar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Gariadhar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.101. Gariadhar comprises of the following areas of Bhavnagar district of Gujarat: 1. Gariadhar Taluka. 2. mahuva Taluka (Part) Villages - Jesar, Vavdi, Kotiya, Kalmodar, Ratanpar, Karmadiya, matalpar, Beda, Chhapariyali, Karjala, Kobadiya, Intiya, Karla, moda, Sarera, Bila, Tantaniya, Tol Saldi Chotila, Bhanvadiya, Dungarpar, monpar, Bagdana, Titodiya, Dharai, Dudana, Borla, Samadhiyala No.3, Kumbhariya, Gundarana, malpara, Saloli, Degavda, Khari, Vaghvadarda, Sedarda, Kotamoi, Shantinagar, ugalvan, moti Vadal, modaliya, Akhegadh, Nana Asrana, mota Khuntavada, Thorala, Bordi, Rajavadar, Shetrana, Belampar, Galthar, Jambuda, Nana Khuntvada, Kasan, Bhaguda, moti Jagdhar, longdi, loyanga, Anganka, Khadsaliya, Chhapri, Chuna, Kakidi, Kalela.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Gariadhar constituency, which are: Savarkundla, Lathi, Gadhada (SC), Palitana, Talaja, Mahuva, Rajkula. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Gariadhar:

The geographic coordinates of Gariadhar is: 21°22’58.4"N 71°40’40.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gariadhar

List of candididates contesting from Gariadhar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai

Party: BJP

Age: 65

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 98.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 89.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sudhirbhai Vaghani

Party: AAP

Age: 39

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 19 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Kantariya Kishorbhai Paljibhai

Party: BSP

Age: 29

Profession: Daimond Cleaning Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 58000

Liabilities: Rs 3400

Moveable assets: Rs 58000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chavada Divyeshbhai Manubhai

Party: INC

Age: 39

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 94.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 49.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.3 lakh

Candidate name: Rahulbhai Viththalbhai Raval

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 26959

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 26959

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gauswami Piyushgiri Hasmukhgiri

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bambhaniya Vallabhbhai Ratnabhai

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 92500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 92500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chavada Ghanshyambhai Ashokbhai

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 30

Profession: Photography Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 55000

Liabilities: Rs 37493

Moveable assets: Rs 55000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sonrat Lakhubhai Jethsurbhai

Party: Rashtriya Power Party

Age: 35

Profession: Pvt. Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 18321

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 18321

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhupatabhai Mohanbhai Vala

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 45

Profession: Construction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

