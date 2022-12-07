Gharoli ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.194

Ward No.194 Gharoli (घरोली) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Kondli Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Gharoli went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Gharoli corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Gharoli ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Gharoli was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Gharoli candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Gharoli ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Priyanka Gautam (AAP), Sunita Gautam (BJP), Raj Rani Kardam (BSP), Priyanka Chaudhary (CPIMLL), Vidya Devi (INC), Anita (IND), Shashi Anand (IND).

MLA and MP of Gharoli

Kuldeep Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 56. Kondli Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Gharoli is a part.

Demographic profile of Gharoli

According to the delimitation report, Gharoli ward has a total population of 78,926 of which 21,747 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 27.55% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Gharoli ward

The following areas are covered under the Gharoli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Gharoli Ct Gd Colony Block A; Gharoli Ct Janta Flat Block D Pkt -2; Gharoli Ct, Kondli Block Abd Harizan Basti; Kondli Ct Dda Janta Flats Kondli Near Ambedkar Park Flats; Kondli Ct Sfs Flats Pkt A, B Pkt D, C; Block-A, Rajveer Cololy, Rajveer Colony Block-B,; Gharoli Village., Sapera Basti Gharoli Ext.; Janta Flats Pocket B-4; “Lig Flats Pocket A1 Mayur Vihar Ph -3;" Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Lig Flats Pocket A2; Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Pocket B-1 Janta Flats; Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Pocket B-3 Janta Flats; Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Pocket B-5 Flats; Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Pocket B-6 Flats; Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Pocket B-8 Janta Flats; Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Pocket C-1 Janta Flats; Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Pocket-C-2 Janta Flats; Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Lig Flats Pocket A3; Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Pocket B-2 Janta Flats; Mayur Vihar Ph -3 Pocket-B-7 Janta Flats; Mullah Colony Harijan Basti Block-C; “New Mini Mig Flats Block B Block-A, Mayur Vihar Ph -3;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 194. Gharoli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Priyanka Gautam; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 47,86,224; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sunita Gautam; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 32,26,778; Total liabilities: Rs 7,50,000.

Candidate name: Raj Rani Kardam; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 64,27,841; Total liabilities: Rs 7,00,000.

Candidate name: Priyanka Chaudhary; Party: CPIMLL; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 25,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vidya Devi; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 1,94,89,949; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anita; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 2,34,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shashi Anand; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,32,89,081; Total liabilities: Rs 3,50,000.

Read all the Latest News here