Ghaspani-II Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Ghaspani-II seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Vikato Aye (NPF), V. Phushika Aomi (IND), N. Jacob Zhimomi (BJP), Imsumongba Pongen (JDU). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 81.72% which is -4.83% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.5 Ghaspani-II is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Dimapur district of Nagaland. Ghaspani-II is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Ghaspani-II election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghaspani-II election result or click here for compact election results of Ghaspani-II and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ghaspani-II go here.

Demographic profile of Ghaspani-II:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 29163 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,561 were male and 14,602 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghaspani-II in 2023 is 1003 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26455 eligible electors, of which 13,405 were male, 13,050 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 30388 eligible electors, of which 15,464 were male, 14,924 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghaspani-II in 2018 was 195. In 2013, there were 148 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ghaspani-II:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Zhaleo Rio of NDPP won in this seat defeating Dr Kevingulie Khro of NPF by a margin of 4916 which was 21.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 47.55% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Zhaleo Rio of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Y Hewoto Awomi of INC by a margin of 2388 votes which was 8.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 41.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 5. Ghaspani-II Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ghaspani-II:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ghaspani-II:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Ghaspani-II are: Vikato Aye (NPF), V. Phushika Aomi (IND), N. Jacob Zhimomi (BJP), Imsumongba Pongen (JDU).

Voter turnout in Ghaspani-II:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.72%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.55%, while it was 89.44% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.83% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ghaspani-II went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Ghaspani-II constituency:

Assembly constituency No.5. Ghaspani-II comprises of the following areas of Dimapur district of Nagaland: Pherima H. Q., Viphima, Tsiepama, Old Piphema, New Piphema, Khaibung, Sochunoma, Ruzaphema, Bungsang, Molovom, Sirihangmi, Shirhima, Jhornapani, Ghispani Pherima, Piphema Bazar, Hozukhe, Nikhekhu, Khehoi, Medziphema, Khamkaria, Zhuikhu, A Khel, Zhuikhu B Khel, Pagala Pahar, Kukidolong, Vihokhu, Nihokhu, Toshiho, Lotovi, Henivi, Luzheto, Khelhozhe, Khehokhu, Nihoto Khughovi, Pishikhu and Choupa (New Village)’ villages of Pherima circle in Dimapur Sub-division; and Maowa village of Pedi circle in Jaluke sub-division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Ghaspani-II constituency, which are: Ghaspani-I, Peren, Western Angami, Northern Angami-II, Tseminyu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Golaghat District of Assam.

Map location of Ghaspani-II:

The geographic coordinates of Ghaspani-II is: 25°45’07.2"N 93°54’21.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ghaspani-II

List of candidates contesting from Ghaspani-II Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Akavi N. ZhimomiParty: INCAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Zhaleo RioParty: NDPPAge: 69Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Z. Kasheto YepthoParty: RPIAAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 3 croreTotal income: Rs 46.8 lakh

Candidate name: Kitoho S. RotokhaParty: LJPRVAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 22 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

