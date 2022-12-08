Ghatlodia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Ghatlodia seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant Patel (BJP), Hitendra Patel (Aadi Bharat Party), Vijay Patel (AAP), Nimesh Atmaram Patel (Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party), Dr Amee Yajnik (INC), Naresh Narayanbhai Priydarshi (IND), Sanjuben Sohanlal Regar (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Rahul Chimanbhai Mehta (Right to Recall Party), Jayendra K Rathod (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 59.62% which is -9.09% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.41 Ghatlodia (ઘાટલોડિયા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Ghatlodia is part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Ghatlodia election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghatlodia election result or click here for compact election results of Ghatlodia and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ghatlodia go here.

Demographic profile of Ghatlodia:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.48%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,28,542 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,20,501 were male and 2,08,028 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghatlodia in 2022 is 943 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,52,340 eligible electors, of which 1,81,242 were male, 1,71,097 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,157 eligible electors, of which 1,47,669 were male, 1,38,488 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghatlodia in 2017 was 24. In 2012, there were 159 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ghatlodia:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Shashikant (Bhurabhai) of INC by a margin of 1,17,750 which was 48.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 72.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Anandiben Mafatbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Rameshbhai Prahladbhai (Dudhwala) of INC by a margin of 1,10,395 votes which was 53.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 74.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 41. Ghatlodia Assembly segment of the 6. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Amit Shah of BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat defeating Dr C J Chavda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ghatlodia:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ghatlodia:

Voter turnout in Ghatlodia:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.71%, while it was 72.6% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.09% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ghatlodia went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Ghatlodia constituency:

Assembly constituency No.41. Ghatlodia comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: 1. Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) Villages - Tragad, Ghatlodiya (m), memnagar (m). 2. Daskroi Taluka (Part) Villages - lapkaman, lilapur, Khodiyar, Chharodi, Jagatpur, Hebatpur, Bhadaj, Shilaj, Chenpur, oganaj, Ghuma , Sola, Bodakdev , Ambli , Gota (CT), Thaltej (CT), Bopal (CT).

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Ghatlodia constituency, which are: Sanand, Kalol, Gandhinagar South, Vejalpur, Sabarmati, Naranpura, Ellisbridge. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Ghatlodia:

The geographic coordinates of Ghatlodia is: 23°04’29.6"N 72°30’06.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ghatlodia

List of candididates contesting from Ghatlodia Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Total income: Rs 32.4 lakh

Candidate name: Hitendra Patel

Party: Aadi Bharat Party

Age: 53

Profession: Neelam Center

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Candidate name: Vijay Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Shri G.A. Education Services

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 61.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3 crore

Total income: Rs 10.9 lakh

Candidate name: Nimesh Atmaram Patel

Party: Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party

Age: 47

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 7.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 47.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.4 crore

Total income: Rs 19.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dr.Amee Yajnik

Party: INC

Age: 63

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Total income: Rs 49.3 lakh

Candidate name: Naresh Narayanbhai Priydarshi

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Business and Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjuben Sohanlal Regar

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 33

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 21.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rahul Chimanbhai Mehta

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 54

Profession: Software Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Jayendra K. Rathod

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 39

Profession: Owen Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.2 lakh

