Godhra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Godhra seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: C K Raulji (BJP), Rajeshbhai Somabhai Patel (AAP), Hasan Shabbir Kachaba (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Rashmitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan (INC), Kalandar Mohammedhanif Ahmedsaeed (IND), Patel Mayurkumar Jashavantlal (IND), Badam Mo Said Yusuf (IND), Saiyed Safikali Rashidali (IND), Husnain Jakkiuddin Presswala (IND), Rathod Narvarsinh Hathisinh (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 65.99% which is -4.98% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.126 Godhra (ગોધરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Panchmahal district of Gujarat. Godhra is part of Panchmahal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Godhra election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Godhra election result or click here for compact election results of Godhra and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Godhra go here.

Demographic profile of Godhra:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 14.13%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,79,537 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,41,928 were male and 1,37,595 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Godhra in 2022 is 969 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,52,511 eligible electors, of which 1,29,370 were male, 1,23,138 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,170 eligible electors, of which 1,13,822 were male, 1,06,348 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Godhra in 2017 was 177. In 2012, there were 129 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Godhra:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, C K Raulji of BJP won in this seat defeating Parmar Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh (Lalabhai) of INC by a margin of 258 which was 0.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, C K Raulji of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Chauhan Pravinsinh Prabhatsinh of BJP by a margin of 2,868 votes which was 1.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 126. Godhra Assembly segment of the 18. Panchmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod of BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat defeating Khant Vechatbhai Kuberbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Godhra:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Godhra:

Voter turnout in Godhra:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.99%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.97%, while it was 72.54% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.98% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Godhra went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Godhra constituency:

Assembly constituency No.126. Godhra comprises of the following areas of Panchmahal district of Gujarat: Godhra Taluka (Part) Villages - Sampa, Bakhkhar, Tarvadi, Chhavad, Pipaliya, Bodidra Bujarg, Dholi, Vansiya, Khajuri Sampa, mor Dungara, Nasirpur, Chhabanpur, Samli, Padhiyar, Vinzol, Daruniya, Dhanol(Jangle), Govindi, Kanku Thambhla, Chanchopa, Kanajiya, orwada, Kevadiya, Chanchelav, erandi, Kotda, Jafrabad, Bhamaiya, Pandva, Betiya, Vavadi Khurd, Veganpur, Tuwa, Gusar, Goli, Bhima, Gavasi, Harkundi, Ambali, Vavadi Bujarg, Paravdi, Chundadi, Gadh, ladpur, Vadelav, Sankali, Angaliya, Bamroli Khurd, Gadukpur, Dayal, lilesara, Chikhodra, Hamirpur, Rupanpura, Nani Kantadi, Raisingpura, Ranipura, Chanchpur, Ratanpur (Reliya), Kalyana, Asardi, Bhalodiya, Reliya, Ankadiya, Veraiya, Vatlav, Tarboradi, Pratappura, Rampura (Jodka), Dhanol, Isrodiya, mahelol, Bhanpura, Karanpura, Popatpura, Vanakpur, mahuliya, Chhariya, Kaliya Kuwa, Rinchhiya, Tajpur, Thana Garjan, Sarangpur, Jitpura, Bhalaniya, Bhatpura, Torna, ladupura, Achhala, Godhra (m).

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Godhra constituency, which are: Savli, Shahera, Morva Hadaf, Kalol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Godhra:

The geographic coordinates of Godhra is: 22°46’49.8"N 73°36’26.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Godhra

List of candididates contesting from Godhra Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: C.K.Raulji

Party: BJP

Age: 68

Profession: Farming, Business, Broker, President JCR Education Trust

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 9.3 crore

Total income: Rs 40.4 lakh

Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Somabhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 44

Profession: Spices Masala Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 14.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Hasan Shabbir Kachaba

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 33

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 21.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rashmitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan

Party: INC

Age: 36

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 47.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8.9 crore

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kalandar Mohammedhanif Ahmedsaeed

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 34.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10889

Immovable assets: Rs 34 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Mayurkumar Jashavantlal

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Vegetables Seller

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Badam Mo.Said Yusuf

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Saiyed Safikali Rashidali

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Farming,Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Husnain Jakkiuddin Presswala

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Lawer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 30.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathod Narvarsinh Hathisinh

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 75

Profession: Farming & Retired Police Sub.Inspestor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 19.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

