Following the JD(S) Pancharatna Ratha Yatra in Uttara Kannada district, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy went to Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple and offered puja. However, Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple priest Acharya Narasimha Upadhyay took up the issue of Kumaraswamy’s ‘Brahmin comment’ controversy and said that he was deeply saddened by his supposed anti-Brahmin stance.

After entering the temple and performing acts of worship, the priest Narasimha Upadhyay confronted Kumaraswamy and stated that the remarks spoken about Brahmins were repulsive. The priest said that he held the party’s founder and former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda in high respect and was proud of the JD(S)’s achievements. But he demanded clarification regarding the statement on Brahmins.

Kumaraswamy clarified to the temple priest that his statement was misunderstood and he was not anti-Brahmin. He kept emphasising that his comments were directed only towards Pralhad Joshi and not the whole Brahmin community as a whole.

Talking to News18, Narasimha Upadhyay said that when HD Dewe Gowda and JH Patel were leaders, he worked in close collaboration with the JD(S) family. Out of respect for them, he called a meeting of the Brahmin community and asked Kumaraswamy to clarify his statement in the meeting. He said Kumaraswamy’s statement may comfort him but since it was a community thing, he should clarify it to the entire community.

Speaking to the media after the darshan of the Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple, Kumaraswamy said, “We will protect Hinduism. What have those who came to power done in the name of Hinduism? When I was the CM, I gave land for the community building in Bangalore. A Brahmin authority was formed. Tell me what BJP has done.”

Read all the Latest News here