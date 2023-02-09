CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#IndvsAus#BiggBoss16#ViralNews#LiveCricket
Home » News » Elections » Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple Priest Confronts HD Kumaraswamy For Brahmin Comment
1-MIN READ

Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple Priest Confronts HD Kumaraswamy For Brahmin Comment

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 18:08 IST

Bengaluru, India

Kumaraswamy clarified to the temple priest that his statement was misunderstood and he was not anti-Brahmin.

Kumaraswamy clarified to the temple priest that his statement was misunderstood and he was not anti-Brahmin.

After entering the temple and performing acts of worship, the priest Narasimha Upadhyay confronted Kumaraswamy and stated that the remarks spoken about Brahmins were repulsive.

Karnataka Elections 2023

Following the JD(S) Pancharatna Ratha Yatra in Uttara Kannada district, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy went to Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple and offered puja. However, Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple priest Acharya Narasimha Upadhyay took up the issue of Kumaraswamy’s ‘Brahmin comment’ controversy and said that he was deeply saddened by his supposed anti-Brahmin stance.

After entering the temple and performing acts of worship, the priest Narasimha Upadhyay confronted Kumaraswamy and stated that the remarks spoken about Brahmins were repulsive. The priest said that he held the party’s founder and former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda in high respect and was proud of the JD(S)’s achievements. But he demanded clarification regarding the statement on Brahmins.

Kumaraswamy clarified to the temple priest that his statement was misunderstood and he was not anti-Brahmin. He kept emphasising that his comments were directed only towards Pralhad Joshi and not the whole Brahmin community as a whole.

Talking to News18, Narasimha Upadhyay said that when HD Dewe Gowda and JH Patel were leaders, he worked in close collaboration with the JD(S) family. Out of respect for them, he called a meeting of the Brahmin community and asked Kumaraswamy to clarify his statement in the meeting. He said Kumaraswamy’s statement may comfort him but since it was a community thing, he should clarify it to the entire community.

Speaking to the media after the darshan of the Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple, Kumaraswamy said, “We will protect Hinduism. What have those who came to power done in the name of Hinduism? When I was the CM, I gave land for the community building in Bangalore. A Brahmin authority was formed. Tell me what BJP has done.”

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. elections
  2. karnataka elections 2023
  3. politics
first published:February 09, 2023, 18:08 IST
last updated:February 09, 2023, 18:08 IST
Read More