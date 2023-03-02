Golaghati Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Golaghati seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sushanta Deb (BJP), Partha Pratim Majumder (CPM), Md. Saha Alam Miah (TMP), Haradhan Deb Nath (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.81% which is -3.65% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.17 Golaghati (গোলাঘাটি) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Sipahijala district of Tripura. Golaghati is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Golaghati election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Golaghati election result or click here for compact election results of Golaghati and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Golaghati go here.

Demographic profile of Golaghati:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 53.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 42280 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 21,584 were male and 20,695 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Golaghati in 2023 is 959 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 39052 eligible electors, of which 20,316 were male, 18,736 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 36883 eligible electors, of which 18,976 were male, 17,907 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Golaghati in 2018 was 183. In 2013, there were 55 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Golaghati:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Birendra Kishore Debbarma of BJP won in this seat defeating Keshab Debbarma of CPM by a margin of 3498 which was 9.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Keshab Debbarma of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Manab Debbarma of INPT by a margin of 4533 votes which was 13.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 55.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 17. Golaghati Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Golaghati:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Golaghati:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Golaghati are: Sushanta Deb (BJP), Partha Pratim Majumder (CPM), Md. Saha Alam Miah (TMP), Haradhan Deb Nath (TMC).

Voter turnout in Golaghati:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.81%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.46%, while it was 94.08% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.65% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Golaghati went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Golaghati constituency:

Assembly constituency No.17. Golaghati comprises of the following areas of Sipahijala district of Tripura: Golaghati, Pathaliaghat and Prabhapur Tehsils; Pekuarjala, mohanpur, Bamnichhara and Shyamnagar mouzas in Pekuarjala Tehsil; and Srinagar mouza in Srinagar Tehsil in Bishalgarh Sub-Division

A total of Eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Golaghati constituency, which are: Takarjala, Bagma, Nalchar, Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Khayerpur, Suryamaninagar, Charilam. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Golaghati:

The geographic coordinates of Golaghati is: 23°41’27.6"N 91°21’22.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Golaghati

List of candidates contesting from Golaghati Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Manab Debbarma

Party: TMP

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Others

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Himani Debbarma

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 72520

Candidate name: Brinda Rani Debbarma

Party: CPM

Age: 46

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amit Kumar Debbarma

Party: RPIA

Age: 29

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

