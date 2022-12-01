Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Candidate Piyush Patel Attacked by Unidentified Men in Gujarat's Vansda Last Night, Probe On

Live now
Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 07:28 IST
New Delhi, India
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: The first phase of polling in the Gujarat Assembly Elections will commence at 8 am on Thursday and continue till 5 pm. Voting will be held in in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state across 14,382 polling stations. 788 candidates are in the fray, and an estimated 2.4 crore voters in the region. Read More
Ahead of Gujarat assembly elections next month, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was addressing a rally in Mehsana, which was disrupted when a bull entered the gathering. Soon after the incident, Gehlot tried to pacify the people present, and blamed the BJP saying it often attempts to disrupt Congress rallies by leaving a cow or a bull around. READ MORE
BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said people will give a befitting reply to the opposition party.
During a roadshow here, BJP president J P Nadda said Kharge’s barb and another Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry’s ‘aukat’ remark at Modi expose the party’s mindset and betray its frustration as the party stands nowhere while the BJP is getting one-sided support across the state.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters that the people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to those using abusive words for the prime minister who, he asserted, is Gujarat’s “honour and pride”.
Election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178, Piraman school in Bharuch on Thursday morning.
Expressing confidence in BJP’s victory in the run-up to the two-phase Gujarat polls on December 1 and 5, Shah said “the sea of people will tell the entire story of who is going to win”. READ MORE
#Watch | People of Gujarat’s mini African village- Jambur, celebrated their first opportunity to vote in their own special tribal booth (30.11)#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/LFrG6q8ukT
— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
“Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible,” said Rivaba Jadeja, BJP’s Jamnagar North candidate as quoted by ANI.
CEC Rajiv Kumar expects record voting in Gujarat Assembly Election. 2.39 crore voters are eligible to vote in the first phase of elections today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a 50 km roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening as part of the final lap of BJP’s campaign in Gujarat, the Times of India said.
Billed as the country’s longest city roadshow, the PM’s march will begin at Naroda Gaam and culminate in Chandkheda around 9. 45pm, crossing along the way neighbourhoods in each of the assembly constituencies within municipal limits.
The Congress has urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the alleged airing of “sponsored” opinion polls on the Gujarat assembly election ahead of voting in the first phase on Thursday and claimed it was a brazen attempt to influence the electorate.
A delegation of Congress leaders led by AICC legal cell head Vivek Tankha met the Election Commission and apprised the poll body of the “violations by media”.
The opposition party urged the EC to take action against news channels violating directions issued by it in respect of programmes related to the dissemination of election results. (PTI)
The first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections voting will commence today at 8 am and end at 5 pm. In this phase, voting will take place for 89 seats with 788 candidates in the mix.
High-octane campaigning for the first phase of the polls ended on Tuesday. Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.
Apart from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the first phase.
The BJP and Congress are contesting in all the 89 seats while new poll entrant AAP is contesting in 88 seats, as its candidate from Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature.
As many as 339 independents are also in the fray in the first phase of polls. In other parties, the BSP has fielded 57 candidates, BTP 14 and CPI-M four candidates. Out of the total 788 candidates, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress and five by the AAP.
Among the prominent candidates, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Saurashtra region, while AAP state unit president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam in Surat.
Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is contesting from Jamnagar (North), BJP MLAs Harsh Sanghavi and Purnesh Modi from different seats in Surat and five-time MLA Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar (Rural).
Sitting Congress MLAs like Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya, Rutvik Makwana and Mohammad Javed Pirzada are among the candidates in fray in the first phase from seats in Saurashtra region.
Seven-time MLA and veteran tribal leader Chhotu Vasava is contesting from Jhagadia in Bharuch.
Out of the total 4,91,35,400 registered voters in Gujarat, 2,39,76,670 are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of the elections. These include 5.74 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years, and 4,945 above the age of 99 years.
The election body has set up 89 ‘model polling stations’, as many stations run by differently-abled people, 89 eco-friendly polling stations and 611 run by women. There are also 18 polling stations run by the youth.
