Gujarat Cabinet 2.0: CM Patel Keeps Urban Development, Tourism; Kanu Desai Gets Finance | Details Here

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held his first cabinet meet on Monday, the day he was sworn in as the CM for his second term. In the meeting, he allotted portfolios to his fellow cabinet ministers and himself. He kept the Urban Development, Urban Housing Development, Road & Building, Mining, Tourism, Port and Information broadcasting ministries.

Bhupendra Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat. A look at who got what portfolios:

Cabinet minister Kanu Desai got Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals ministries. He is the former finance minister of Gujarat, and won the Pardi seat by with over 1.2 Lakh votes. Desai retained the seat he won in 2012, outperforming Congress’s Hemant Manubhai Desai by 37,311 votes. Cabinet minister Balvantsinh Rajput got the Industries, Small and medium-scale industries ministry. He won the Sidhpur seat after defeating Chandanji Thakor of Congress, and Mahendra Rajput of Aam Aadmi Party. Cabinet minister Raghavji Patel got Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Rural Development ministries. He retained his Jamnagar Rural seat in Jamnagar district defeating his main challenger from the Aam Aadmi Party by 47,500 votes. Cabinet minister Mulubhai Bera got Forest and Environment and Climate change ministries. He won the Khambhalia constituency defeating Isudan Gadhvi of the Aam Aadmi Party. MoS Harsh Sanghvi got the Youth and Cultural activities, Home and Transport ministries. Earlier, Sanghavi had held the all-important home portfolio as MoS in the outgoing Bhupendra Patel government. He was also given charge of the revenue portfolio after Rajendra Trivedi was stripped of it.

The Cabinet ministers include Kanu Desai, Rishikesh Patel, Raghvji Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulu Bera, Kuber Dindor, and Bhanuben Babariya. Harsh Sanghvi and Jagdish Vishwakarma were sworn in as ministers of state with an independent charge.

The six other ministers of the state include Parshottam Solanki, Bachu Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Kuverji Halpati and Bhikhusinh Parmar.

