Gujarat Congress In-charge Raghu Sharma Resigns, Takes Moral Responsibility for Party's Defeat

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma resigned on Thursday from the party post after a crushing defeat by the BJP in the Gujarat assembly elections.

Sharma’s resignation letter which was widely shared on social media showed him telling Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge that he takes full moral responsibility for the Congress party’s defeat.

“I take complete moral responsibility for the Congress party’s unexpected defeat in the Gujarat assembly elections. I also resign from the post of Gujarat in-charge," Sharma was quoted saying in the letter.

Gujarat in charge of Congress Raghu Sharma tenders his resignation. Says he takes full moral responsibility pic.twitter.com/SJUsqgAEGd— Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) December 8, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Gujarat with a record number of seats in its kitty. BJP’s numbers shot up in early trends as soon as the counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 began on Thursday morning. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) struggled to even enter double digits in terms of seats, the Congress was also nowhere close to the Saffron party. The official result for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 will be declared by later today, but Congress and the new-entrant AAP’s aim to make a mark on a turf where the BJP has a stronghold seems to have been missed.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2022, the first phase polling of which took place on December 1, while the second phase was on December 5. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12 and the counting of votes for that, too, is taking place today.

Several defections accompanied by boycotting of elections by senior party members like Rahul Gandhi etc are being attributed to the party’s loss.

