Gujarat Assembly Election Results: When and Where to Watch LIVE Counting of Votes; Full Details Here

The counting of votes for the 2022 Legislative Assembly election in Gujarat will take place on Thursday, December 8, concluding the high-voltage three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP.

All eyes are on the election results and which party will form the government in Gujarat as Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat. According to the predictions, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal.

The early trends are likely to emerge within an hour or so after ECI begins counting.

Here’s How to check the Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 online

Q: Where to watch LIVE TV coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022?

A: Viewers can watch live results on all Network 18 channels and websites to get the latest updates on early trends, reactions from political leaders and the latest counts from the ground from 6 am onwards.

Viewers can also visit the official website of the Election Commission of India — results.eci.gov.in to catch the latest updates.

Q: How to compare Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 with 2017 Election Results?

A: In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. The BJP is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

Q: Where to find Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Constituency-wise LIVE Results online?

A: The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats, Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said. There will be three centres in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and Anand, and one in each of the remaining 30 districts.

While counting of postal ballots will be done from 8 am, counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am, Bharathi said. The entire process will be videographed.

Once the Election Commission begins declaring the results, the same will be officially announced by the ECI and be reflected on the official website.

Q: Where to find Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Party LIVE Results online?

A: The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided on Thursday.

A total 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) also contested.

Q: Where to find vote-share percentage online of Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022?

A: The voting percentage recorded by the ECI this time around was almost four per cent less than what it was in 2017 as the state recorded 64.33 per cent voting against 68.39 per cent in 2017.

All details including demographic profiles of constituency, top contenders, past winners, number of contenders, and voter turnout of each assembly seat based on data released by the Election Commission of India.

