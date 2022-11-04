CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress Announces First List of 43 Candidates After Party's CEC Meeting in Delhi

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. (File photo/AFP)

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades

The Congress on Friday announced its first list of 43 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat assembly elections, which will be held in two phases – December 1 and 5 – while the votes will be counted on December 8. This comes hours after party president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of the party’s central election committee (CEC) in Delhi during which several candidates for the upcoming polls were finalized.

According to the list, former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadiya has been fielded from Porbandar, Himanshu Patel from Gandhinagar South, and Hiteshbhai Vora from Rajkot South.

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi joined the meeting online, while others attended it physically at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital.

CEC members and party general secretaries Mukul Wasnik and KC Venugopal, besides Mohsina Kidwai, Girija Vyas and Ambika Soni, were among those present at the meeting. AICC in-charge for poll-bound Gujarat Raghu Sharma and the party’s state unit chief, Jagdish Thakor, were also present.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

(with inputs from PTI)

