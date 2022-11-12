Gujarat Elections News Updates: Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel in BJP's List of Star Campaigners; Congress Releases 3rd List of 7 Candidates

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who have not been fielded as candidates by the BJP in the assembly polls, are on the list of the party’s star campaigners who include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), and the party’s national president J P Nadda are among the 40 star campaigners for the polls. The lists, submitted to the Election Commission, also includes many other Union ministers and state party leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress released the third list of seven candidates for the polls. With this, the party has announced names of 96 candidates so far in the state.

Voting to elect a new 182-member Assembly will be held on December 1 (covering 89 seats) and December 5 (covering 93 constituencies). Counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Here are updates from Gujarat ahead of assembly polls 2022:

The Congress has announced names of 96 candidates so far as against 160 nominees declared by the BJP and 174 by the AAP.

The Congress on Friday night released a third list of seven candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in which it has fielded its former MLA Indranil Rajguru who recently returned to the party fold after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With this, the party has announced names of 96 candidates so far in the state, which has a 182-member Assembly. The Congress has allotted three seats to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as part of a pre-poll alliance.

The main opposition party has fielded Rajguru from Rajkot East from where he had won in 2012 before quitting to contest from Rajkot West in 2017 against the then-Chief Minister Vijay Rupani of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP after quitting the Congress in April this year, only to return to the principal opposition party, saying it was the best option for defeating the BJP in Gujarat.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), and the party’s national president J P Nadda are among the 40 star campaigners for the polls. The lists, submitted to the Election Commission, also includes many other Union ministers and state party leaders. With the EC capping the expenditure by candidates during the campaign, rules allow the expenses incurred on the stump by these star campaigners to be borne by their party and not the local contestants.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia will contest the upcoming state Assembly election from Katargam in Surat district, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday while stressing on the participation of youth in politics. AAP’s Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya will contest from Karanj Assembly seat in Surat, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said in a tweet. The AAP has so far announced the names of its 158 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly which will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

In an unprecedented move, nearly 700 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), comprising 70,000 personnel, will be deployed for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, top government sources said. These forces will include over 150 companies each from Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other CAPFs.

Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, which accounts for 48 out of the total 182 Assembly seats in the state with a sizable Patidar and Other Backward Class (OBC) population, has the potential to tilt the power game in favour of or against the ruling BJP or opposition Congress in the next month’s elections. READ MORE

Nearly 11 lakh litres of liquor, freebies worth Rs 65 crore and Rs 17.84 crore in cash meant to induce voters have been seized from poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Election Commission (EC) has said, describing it as a “record”.

The EC said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has also reported “massive seizures” amounting to Rs 64 crore of toys and accessories that were being smuggled by way of “mis-declaration and resorting to concealment in the import cargo” at the Mundra port. Gujarat witnessed seizures of Rs 71.88 crore in just a few days after the election was announced, which surpassed the seizures made during the entire duration of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2017 Assembly polls, which amounted to Rs 27.21 crore.

