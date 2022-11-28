Gujarat Phase 2 Polls: Over 30% Candidates of AAP, Congress Facing Criminal Cases, Reveals ADR Data

More than 30 per cent Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates contesting in the second phase of Gujarat assembly polls are facing criminal charges, a new report from Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed.

Gujarat Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 833 candidates who are contesting in Phase II in 93 constituencies. At least 19 (20 per cent) of 93 constituencies are Red Alert constituencies — where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report says 163 (20 per cent) candidates contesting in the polls to be held on December 5 have declared criminal cases against themselves. In phase 2 of the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, of the total 822 candidates, 101 (12 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves. Further, this time, 92 (11 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases, up from 64 (8 per cent) in 2017.

“Among the major parties, 29 (32 per cent) of 90 candidates analysed from INC (Congress), 29 (31 per cent) of 93 candidates analysed from AAP and 18 (19 per cent) of 93 candidates analysed from BJP… have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,” the report reads, adding that 10 from Congress, 17 from AAP and 14 from BJP are facing serious criminal cases.

Further, nine candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women, including MLA Ahir (Bharwad) Jethabhai who is facing rape charges.Two candidates have declared cases related to murder and eight have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307), the report says.

“The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in Phase II of the Gujarat Assembly Elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 20% candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Gujarat phase II elections have given tickets to 19% to 33% candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. The Supreme Court in its directions dated February 13, 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates,” the report reads.

More crorepatis in fray

At least 245 (29 per cent) candidates contesting in the phase 2 election are crorepatis, up from 199 (24 per cent) in 2017.

“The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates,” the report said, adding 77 from Congress, 75 from BJP and 35 from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average assets per candidate this time is Rs 4.25 crore. In 2017, it was Rs 2.39 crore. Further, the average assets per candidate for BJP is Rs 19.58 crore, from Congress it is Rs 7.61 crore and for AAP it is Rs 5.28 crore.

This time, there are slightly more females in the fray when compared to the last time — 69 (8 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Phase II election, up from 61 in 2017.

In the first phase of the Gujarat assembly election on December 1, about 21 per cent candidates are facing criminal cases, and most of them belong to the AAP, the ADR had said in a previous report.

Gujarat is going to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8.​

