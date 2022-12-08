Halol Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Halol seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Jaydrathsinhji Parmar (BJP), Bharatkumar Rathava (AAP), Nayak Somabhai Meghabhai (BSP), Anishbhai Gordhanbhai Baria (INC), Jadav Muktiben Rajendrasinh (IND), Parmar Rekhaben Rajendrasinh (IND), Ramchandra Baria (IND), Solanki Ishvarbhai (IND), Rathava Sevajibhai Bhilabhai (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.05% which is -4.39% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.128 Halol (હાલોલ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Panchmahal district of Gujarat. Halol is part of Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Halol election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Halol election result or click here for compact election results of Halol and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Halol go here.

Demographic profile of Halol:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 35.31%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,72,955 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,41,510 were male and 1,31,441 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Halol in 2022 is 929 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,49,215 eligible electors, of which 1,30,372 were male, 1,18,843 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,593 eligible electors, of which 1,15,501 were male, 1,04,092 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Halol in 2017 was 56. In 2012, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Halol:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jaydrathsinhji Parmar of BJP won in this seat defeating Udesinh Baria of INC by a margin of 57,034 which was 30.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 62.08% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Parmar Jaydrathsinhji Chandrasinhji of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Parmar Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh of INC by a margin of 33,206 votes which was 19.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.59% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 128. Halol Assembly segment of the 21. Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai of BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat defeating Rathava Ranjitsinh Mohansinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Halol:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Halol:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Halol are: Jaydrathsinhji Parmar (BJP), Bharatkumar Rathava (AAP), Nayak Somabhai Meghabhai (BSP), Anishbhai Gordhanbhai Baria (INC), Jadav Muktiben Rajendrasinh (IND), Parmar Rekhaben Rajendrasinh (IND), Ramchandra Baria (IND), Solanki Ishvarbhai (IND), Rathava Sevajibhai Bhilabhai (Praja Vijay Paksh).

Voter turnout in Halol:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.05%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.44%, while it was 76.92% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.39% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Halol went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Halol constituency:

Assembly constituency No.128. Halol comprises of the following areas of Panchmahal district of Gujarat: 1. Halol Taluka. 2. Jambughoda Taluka. 3. Ghoghamba Taluka (Part) Villages - Paroli, Vel Kotar, Kanbipalli, Boriya, Gamirpura, math, Kumbhar Palli, Jagana muvada, lalpari, Farod, Valinath, Kharkhadi, Bhanpura, Ghoghamba, Goth, Rajgadh, Palla, Adepur, Zoz, mol, Shamalkuva, Padhora, Savapura, Rayan muvada, Jitpura, Nathkuva, Kankodakui, Chandra Nagar, Dudhapura, Dhaneshwar, udva, Garmotiya, labadadhara, Zinzari, Virapura, Ranjitnagar, Rinchhiya, Chelavada, Tadkundla, Kalsar, Zab (Vav), Vav, Vankod, Bakrol, Nathpura, Sarasava, Poyali.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Halol constituency, which are: Vaghodia, Savli, Kalol, Chhota Udaipur, Jetpur, Sankheda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Halol:

The geographic coordinates of Halol is: 22°26’26.9"N 73°33’38.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Halol

List of candididates contesting from Halol Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jaydrathsinhji Parmar

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Agriculture & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 6.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Total income: Rs 29.1 lakh

Candidate name: Bharatkumar Rathava

Party: AAP

Age: 29

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 59.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Nayak Somabhai Meghabhai

Party: BSP

Age: 58

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anishbhai Gordhanbhai Baria

Party: INC

Age: 38

Profession: Civil Construction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 82.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 82.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Jadav Muktiben Rajendrasinh

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Consulting

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 8.8 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Rekhaben Rajendrasinh

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Farming & Housewife & Social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 36.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 32.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramchandra Baria

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 49.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 24.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 48.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Solanki Ishvarbhai

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathava Sevajibhai Bhilabhai

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 73

Profession: Agriculture & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 80000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

