Hari Nagar Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.99

Ward No.99 Hari Nagar (हरी नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Hari Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Hari Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Hari Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Hari Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Hari Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Hari Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 10 contestants in the fray from Hari Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rajesh Kumar Ladi (AAP), Shyam Sharma (BJP), Dinesh Jain (INC), Udham Singh (IND), Afak Khan (IND), Sudhir Goel (IND), Vivek Tanwar (IND), Deepmala (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND), Santosh (JDU).

MLA and MP of Hari Nagar

Raj Kumari Dhillon of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 28. Hari Nagar Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Hari Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Hari Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Hari Nagar ward has a total population of 74,020 of which 7,847 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.6% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Hari Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Hari Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dms Staff Quarters Hari Nagar, Dmc, Mig Flats, Pkt-F; Hari Nagar Ms Block; Janak Puri, Block-D-1, D-2; Khajan Basti, T- Huts, Block-C,, D-Block Opp. Gi Block, Mayapur; Lajwanti Garden; Maya Puri Industrial Area Phase-Ii, Block-B, C, D, E, F, W, G-1; Mayapuri Industrial Area, Phase-Ii, Block B, C, D, E, F, W, G-1; Mig Flats, Hari Nagar- Pocket-F-1; Nangal Raya, Ext (Near Aditi Appt), Nangal Raya, Near Lajwanti Garden, Nangal Raya, Tehsildar Basti, Village Nangal Raya; Hari Nagar Blk A; Hari Nagar Blk B; Hari Nagar Blk C; Hari Nagar Blk J A; Hari Nagar Blk Jb; Hari Nagar Blk Jc; Hari Nagar Blk Jd; Hari Nagar Blk M Green Vihar Apptt Blk Ad; Maya Puri Industrial Area Phase-Ii, Block-B, C, D, E, F, W, G-1; Maya Puri Industrial Area Phase-Ii, Block-B, C, D, E, F, W, G-1, Mayapuri Phase - Ii Railway Line T-Huts, Block C, Blk F; Mayapuri Ind.Area Phase Ii Block A-1 To 35; Pili Kothi; Hari Nagar Be-Block, Rampura.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 99. Hari Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rajesh Kumar Ladi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 7,01,26,777; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shyam Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,11,74,000; Total liabilities: Rs 1,42,50,000.

Candidate name: Dinesh Jain; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 55,40,288; Total liabilities: Rs 5,39,000.

Candidate name: Afak Khan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 74,84,284; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Deepmala; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 74,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Harpreet Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,28,598; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sudhir Goel; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,27,845; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Udham Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 65,10,758; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vivek Tanwar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,71,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Santosh; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,01,76,520; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

