Harkesh Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.177

Ward No.177 Harkesh Nagar (हरकेश नगर) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Tughlakabad Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Harkesh Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Harkesh Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Harkesh Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Harkesh Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Harkesh Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Harkesh Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Mamta (AAP), Mamta Devi (BJP), Manti Devi (BSP), Vinita (INC), Nisha (NCP).

MLA and MP of Harkesh Nagar

Sahi Ram of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 52. Tughlakabad Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Harkesh Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Harkesh Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Harkesh Nagar ward has a total population of 65,932 of which 16,071 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 24.38% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Harkesh Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Harkesh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Okhla Industrial Area Ph- I, Ii, Block- T; Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I; “Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I ( Block-A), Indira Camp Part-Iv, V, Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, (A Block), Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, Indira Camp Part-I, Ii, Iii (A Block);" Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I ( Block-B), New Sanjay Camp; Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, Majdoor Kalyan Camp (A, C Block); Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, Ambedkar Camp; Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, Bangali Camp (A Block); Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, Majdoor Kalyan Camp (A, C Block); Okhla Industrial Area Ph-Ii; G.B.Pant Polytechnic, Istaff Qtrs; Harkesh Nagar Block-A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I; J.J.Camp F-39 Phase-Ii, Okhla Industrial Area Phase Ii, Block -A, Y, Z; “Janta Jeevan Camp ‘E’ Block, Jeevan Jyoti Nepali Camp, J.J. Camp Block -E, Chawla Camp, Okhla Industrial Area Phase Ii, Block -A, Y, Z;" “Janta Jeevan Camp, Jeevan Jyoti Nepali Camp, J.J. Camp Block -E, Chawla Camp, Okhla Industrial Area Phase Ii, Block -A, Y, Z;" “Jeevan Jyoti Nepali Camp, J.J. Camp Block -E, Chawla Camp, Okhla Industrial Area Phase Ii, Block -A, Y, Z, Okhla Industrial Area Phase Ii, Janta Jeevan Camp;" Jeevan Jyoti Rajiv Camp, J.J. Camp T Block Okhla Phase Ii; Majdoor Kalyan Camp, Block-W; Manav Kalyan Camp Block-Z; “Okhla Industrial Area Phase Ii, Block -A, Y, Z;" “Okhla Industrial Area Phase Ii, Block -A, Y, Z, Sanjay Colony Camp, Manav Kalyan Vihar Ph-Ii;" Okhla Industrial Area Phase-Ii, Block B; Sanjay Colony Block-A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H; Mohan Co-Op Industrial Estate (Block Ab), Block A.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 177. Harkesh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Mamta; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,29,700; Total liabilities: Rs 10,12,900.

Candidate name: Mamta Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,26,62,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manti Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 15,30,840; Total liabilities: Rs 45,000.

Candidate name: Vinita; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 20,07,211; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

