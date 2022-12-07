Harsh Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.237

Ward No.237 Harsh Vihar (हर्ष व‍िहार) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Gokalpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Harsh Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Harsh Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Harsh Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Harsh Vihar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Harsh Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Harsh Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Poonam Nirmal (AAP), Bijendri (BJP), Rajni Gautam (BSP), Tara Wati (INC).

MLA and MP of Harsh Vihar

Surendra Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 68. Gokalpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Harsh Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Harsh Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Harsh Vihar ward has a total population of 78,698 of which 31,746 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 40.34% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Harsh Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Harsh Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bank Colony; Budh Vihar Block A, Block B; Ganga Shahay Colony; Hari Jan Basti Mandoli; Madhav Puram And Milan Garden; Mandoli Extn.; Mandoli Village; Rajiv Nagar Block - A, B, C; Harsh Vihar Block -A, B, C, D.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 237. Harsh Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Poonam Nirmal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,82,40,419; Total liabilities: Rs 5,49,866.

Candidate name: Bijendri; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 56,11,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajni Gautam; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,47,21,600; Total liabilities: Rs 3,03,000.

Candidate name: Tarawati; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 84,09,194; Total liabilities: Rs 1,22,227.

