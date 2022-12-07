Hastsal ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.108

Ward No.108 Hastsal (हसतसाल) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Hastsal went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Hastsal corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Hastsal ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Hastsal was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Hastsal candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Hastsal ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rakhi Yadav (AAP), Suman Singhal (BJP), Sunita (INC).

MLA and MP of Hastsal

Mahinder Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 31. Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Hastsal is a part.

Demographic profile of Hastsal

According to the delimitation report, Hastsal ward has a total population of 68,864 of which 9,374 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.61% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Hastsal ward

The following areas are covered under the Hastsal ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Hastsal C.T. Hastsal Vihar Block F, Hastsal C.T. Hastsal Khera Block, A - 1, A-2, B - 1, Mahesh Vihar, Hastsal C.T. Hastsal Vihar Block -B C, D, E; Hastsal C.T. Maharani Enclave, A Block, B Block, C Block; Hastsal C.T. Om Vihar Phase - V, Block-A, A1, D1/D2, D, G, E; Hastsal C.T. Uttam Nagar Block A1, A2, A3; Hastsal C.T. Uttam Nagar Block Wz; “Hastsal C.T. Uttam Nagar Block-G-1 (East), Hastsal C.T. Uttam Nagar Block G-1 (West), Manjeet Farm;" “Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, Phase Ii, Phase Iii Block, Sainik Enclave Part I, Iii, Hastsal Ct, Hastsal Village, Hastsal Ct, Vidya Vihar Blk-A, Hastsal Ct, Vidya Vihar Blk-B, D;" Hastsal, Janta Flats (Pocket-C); Hastsal, Lig Flats (Pocket-B); Rajan Vihar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 108. Hastsal ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rakhi Yadav; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,75,71,237; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Suman Singhal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,10,33,240; Total liabilities: Rs 71,68,642.

Candidate name: Sunita; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,23,25,584; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

