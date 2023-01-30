The battle for Karnataka is getting intense with each passing day with political parties and leaders hurling muck at each other. The BJP, Congress and the JD(S) are locking horns and challenging each other. Recently JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah to float his own political party. Kumaraswamy was speaking at Raichur which he reached as part of the JD(S)’s Pancharatna Yatra.

Kumaraswamy challenged the Congress stalwart to step out of the grand old party and form his own political outfit. He wondered if a ‘tall leader’ like Siddhiramaiah could win even 5 seats with his very own political party. “Siddaramaiah has been enjoying power in a party built by someone else throughout his political life. But let him form his own party and come to power with full majority and show his strength,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy retaliated after Siddramaiah earlier said that the JD(S) won’t even secure even 20 seats in the upcoming polls. The JD(S) leader continued, “DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah should know that the JD(S) will be well-known throughout the nation after this election. We will achieve the target of 123 seats. I want to let them know that they will lose their current seats if they continue to criticize JD(S)."

He also said that Congress cannot take on the BJP at a national level as the grand old party is itself struggling to survive. He said only the JD(S) can counter BJP at a national level. He said that we will work with like-minded parties from other states to form a strategy by the next Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, Kumaraswamy made a big claim that he would dissolve the JD(S) if the party did not fulfil its promises after coming to power.

After forming a post-election alliance with the Congress, which won 78 seats, and JDS with 37 MLAs, HD Kumaraswamy was elected chief minister of the state. By gaining 104 seats, BJP maintained its position as the only major party. In 2019, the coalition government was overthrown, and the BJP took office.

