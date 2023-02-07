Even as the Karnataka polls approach, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s recent comment is being perceived as casteist and offensive. Kumaraswamy was taking a jibe at Union Minister Prahlad Joshi but ended up bringing in the latter’s Brahmin status in a controversial statement. He said that Joshi belongs to the sect of Brahmins, who divide society. Joshi was criticised by HD Kumaraswamy for belonging to the “uncultured" Brahmin community and “not representing South Indian traditions." Additionally, he stated that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was attempting to split Karnataka by designating Joshi as its chief minister. He even went on to say that Prahlad Joshi belonged to the sect that assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

His statements did not go down well with a large section of people. Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji in Maddur, Mandya expressed his displeasure over the statement and protested against the ‘disrespect’ against Brahmins. “If a Brahmin becomes the Chief Minister, so be it. Why should Brahmins not become CM,” he said. He asked if they were not citizens of India.

Responding to the issue of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination by a Brahmin, Shri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji said that if a person blames an entire community for the wrongs done by one person, it is not fair. He said that no one should be treated unfairly in a democratic society. “Today, if the government acts in favour of a certain community or religion when there is injustice, another religion should rise against one religion,” the seer said.

Kumaraswamy responded to the jab by Prahlad Joshi against the number of family members of JD(S) supremo HD Dewa Gowda who was elected as lawmakers. “I was confused as to why they named it (Panchartan Yatra). Because, Deve Gowda, his two children, his wives, his two children… I have counted nine (family members) in total. They should have named it Navagraha Yatra”, he had said.

