Himachal Election Result: As Congress Edges Past BJP, Here Are Party's Top CM Contenders

The trends for Himachal Pradesh results are changing every minute with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress tied in a neck-and-neck contest in the state and the latter seeming to have good chances of taking the cake.

However, the grand old party had no pre-poll face while several names were already doing the rounds, giving the Congress a major task of selecting its face for the top post in the state if it manages to beat the BJP.

Chief ministerial candidates of Congress had already made a visit to Delhi to meet the party high command a few days back when they saw the poll trend blowing in their direction. Among those who had gone to Delhi were Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Campaign Committee chairman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state president Pratibha Singh. There were some other leaders also who had also gone to Delhi. Take a look at Congress’s Key Contenders for CM Post in Himachal

PRATIBHA SINGH

One of the faces being seen as the frontrunners for the chief ministerial post is Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh, who is also the wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh.

It is pertinent to note that Pratibha Singh, an MP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, is not contesting the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. However, she could stake claim to the top post in the state as the Congress used the face of Virbhadra Singh throughout its campaign. At the time of writing this report, the BJP was leading in the Assembly segment from this area.

SUKHWINDER SINGH SUKHU

Sukhwinder Singh is the former state president and the head of the campaign committee this time. Sources believe, Sukhu is the choice of Rahul Gandhi despite his differences with Virbhadra Singh. Pratibha Singh might strongly oppose his nomination as CM. Sukhu is a three-time MLA, contesting from Nadaun seat in Hamirpur district.

MUKESH AGNIHOTRI

Congress leader and four-time MLA Mukesh Agnihotri, who is leading currently and is ahead of his nearest BJP rival Ram Kumar in Himachal Pradesh’s Haroli constituency, is also a key Congress figure for the chief ministerial post.

Agnihotri, the leader of opposition in the state assembly has defeated BJP’s Ram Kumar in the last two assembly polls in the state.

Journalist-turned-politician Agnihotri is contesting for the fifth time, after winning four times in a row.

It is a triangular contest in Haroli among the Congress, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, which has fielded Ravinder Pal Singh Mann, a new entrant in the state elections. Naresh Kumar (BSP) and Ashwani Kumar Rana (Rashtriya Devbhui Party) are also in the fray from the seat.

Across large swathes of the constituency which borders Punjab, Agnihotri’s supporters are clamouring for their leader to be made the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress in case the party wins.

Though Haroli borders Punjab, the AAP has not been able to make a mark in the constituency. BJP’s Kumar, a former teacher, has sought votes claiming that he remained among the people of Haroli despite losing elections and helped them in their time of need and has urged voters to give him a chance once.

ASHA KUMARI

Six-time Congress MLA Asha Kumari, trailing in Himachal Pradesh’s Dalhousie assembly seat with BJP candidate D S Thakur in the lead at the time of writing this report, might also be in the race for the CM post if the grand old party wins in the state.

Kumari, a chief ministerial probable of Congress, is seeking re-election from the Dalhousie contituency in Chamba district. The constituency shot to limelight after veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s aide Harsh Mahajan joined the BJP and queered the pitch for arch rival Kumari.

The Dalhousie seat has a large rural population (89.78 per cent) and saw bad roads and shortage of staff and infrastructure in health facilities and educational institutions becoming major poll issues.

Kumari, who is from the erstwhile royal family of Chamba, was elected for the first time in 1985 and got reelected in 1993, 1998, 2003, 2012 and 2017.

The former Congress in-charge of Punjab and an ex-minister, Kumari is the tallest leader in the district. In 2012, Kumari had defeated her BJP rival Renu Chadda with a margin of 7,365 but in 2017, her victory margin against Thakur reduced to 556.

THAKUR KAUL SINGH

Thakur Kaul Singh (77) is the most senior leader in Himachal Congress. The 77-year-old has remained MLA for eight times from the Darrang seat in Mandi district. A former state president and a minister in the state government, Kaul stood firmly by Pratibha Singh after the death of Raja Virbhadra Singh.

