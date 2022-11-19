Himachal Elections 2022: Amid Prediction of Tight Finish, BJP to Hold Assessment Meet on Sunday

With a photo finish being predicted in the battle for Himachal Pradesh, the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to meet on Sunday to assess the party’s performance in the state assembly elections.

Apart from the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, state BJP President Suresh Kashyap, Election In-charge Mangal Pandey and other senior leaders will attend the meeting at Parwanoo. Though senior leaders tried to downplay the reason behind the meeting, sources said that the top brass is expected to delve upon the feedback gathered from the ground regarding the polls.

“We are meeting all party workers, leaders and all those who have helped us to conduct a smooth and successful election," said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap told News18.com. He said that based on the initial feedback from the ground, the party is expected to achieve the majority mark.

Polling on 68 Assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The Chief Minister has been holding meetings in small group of leaders from across the state to evaluate the polling trends. Sources said that the party was also reaching out to the rebels in case the election results were tight. The rebels who are being keenly watched by both BJP and Congress include KL Thakur, Hoshiar Singh, Jagjivan Pal, Indu Verma, Ashish Sharma and Gangu Ram.

According to party insiders, initial feedback from the ground had indicated that issues like the restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), price rise coupled with rebel factor could have impacted the party’s performance in some places but the increased women voter turnout has given the party some hopes.

“The four per cent increase in women turnout clearly have given us the advantage,” claimed a senior state BJP leader.

Not just the BJP, the Congress, too, is making claims of forming the next government. The party leaders claim that increased women voter turnout will go to its advantage as price rise had impacted the household budgets. “It’s clearly our advantage. This shows people came in large numbers to vote out a government which has contributed to price rise,” commented a Congress leader.

