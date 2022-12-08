Himachal ka Haath, Congress ke Saath: A Look at Five Reasons That Upset BJP's Applecart in Hill State

The rebel factor, coupled with anti-incumbency, seems to have upset the BJP’s calculation for retaining Himachal Pradesh for an unprecedented second time. While the saffron party was pinning its hopes on ‘Badlega Riwaaz’ (change of tradition), on ground it seems the state stuck to its tradition of voting against the incumbent government.

As BJP loses the hill state, a look at five factors that worked against the party:

Rebel quotient

The number of Independent candidates who contested were primarily BJP rebels who ended up damaging the party’s vote share. At least three of them seem to be headed for a victory and some have dented the party’s vote in crucial constituencies. The distribution of tickets by the party had led to bad blood with senior party leaders deciding to switch sides. Party leaders were also annoyed at turncoats being accorded more preference than those who have been in the party for long.

Women voters & Inflation woes

With women having come out in large numbers, it was quite evident that price rise and inflation were issues on the ground that could not be ignored. Though local leaders could gauge the situation on ground, there was little they could do at the local level. The Congress had been relentlessly targeting the BJP on price rise and that seems to have impressed the women voters. The state had witnessed over 75 per cent voting by women, the highest in its history.

Old Pension Scheme

With several Himachal families in government service, the Congress party’s announcement of revival of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) also struck a chord with the voters. Though the BJP had tried to contest the Congress argument, the over two lakh government servants seem to have given their thumbs-up to the Grand Old Party’s plans.

Anti-incumbency

There was also a feeling that ‘accidental chief minister’ Jai Ram Thakur’s lack of administrative skills worked against his government. “He does not have a grip on bureaucracy the way former chief ministers PK Dhumal of BJP and Virbhadra Singh of Congress had,” was the refrain in political circles. Though the party tried to stave off the anti-incumbency by pitching PM Modi’s face, on the ground, the Opposition’s charge of a ‘non-performing’ CM seems to have stuck.

Unemployment & Growing Anger of Apple Growers

The opposition Congress kept on harping on the rise of unemployment among youth in the state. The lack of job creation by the BJP played a huge factor and the youth seemingly voted against the ruling party. Apple growers also seem to have toppled the saffron party as growing concerns of private players getting in and reduced price of the crop were sore points for orchard owners. ​

