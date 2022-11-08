Himachal Polls: Huge Jolt to Congress as 26 Leaders Join BJP Days Ahead of Elections

Several Congress leaders and members from Himachal Pradesh, including Dharampal Thakur Khand, Former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee, joined the BJP on Monday, just days before the state is slated to hold Assembly elections.

A total of 26 leaders of the Congress party have quit and joined the ruling BJP with less than a week to go for polling.

The shift took place in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP’s Sudhan Singh, incharge of BJP state elections. BJP candidate from Shimla, Sanjay Sood was also present on the occasion, as per ANI.

ALSO READ: ‘Cleverly’ Hills To Pick its Star Soon: Mahila with BJP, Karamchari with Cong? Himachal Ground Report

Extending a warm welcome to all members of the BJP, CM Jairam Thakur said, “Let us work together for the historic victory of the BJP.”

The hill state is predicted to see a tight race between Congress and BJP in the upcoming polls, with AAP in the fray as well. Anti-incumbency has claimed every government in the state so far, which has not repeated any government since 1985.

While the Congress leaders jumping ship is a big jolt to the party, the BJP, too, is dealing with as many as 20 rebels.

ALSO READ: Who Will Win ‘Unpredictable’ Himachal Pradesh? News18 Decodes BJP, Congress Chances; Anti-incumbency & More

With both parties ramping up their campaigning in the run-up to the polls, it remains to be seen how Congress’ loss of leaders at this crucial time will impact results.

Himachal Pradesh, which has 69 assembly seats, goes to polls on November 12 and results will be declared on December 8.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here