In Poll-bound Himachal, PM Says 'Every Vote Will Define State's Development Journey'; Takes Swipe at Cong | Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he has full faith that a double-engine government in the state and at the Centre will be formed in Himachal Pradesh as the saffron party will be able to provide stability in comparison to the “selfish groups” from previous governments that conspire to divide the society.

PM Modi kick-started the election rallies in Mandi and Solan districts ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on November 12. He received a grand welcome from the public in Sundernagar town in Mandi, which is the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who also addressed the gathering.

Attacking the Congress government both at the state and at the Centre, PM Modi listed various failures of the grand old party, including scams in the defence sector, ‘One-Rank One-Pension’ promise and “guarantee” of corruption, selfish politics and nepotism.

Hailing the BJP government, Modi listed achievements with references to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the building Ram Temple at Ayodhya and stable government at the Centre and said every single vote will define the development journey of Himachal Pradesh for the next 25 years.

