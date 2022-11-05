In Poll-bound Himachal, PM Says 'Every Vote Will Define State's Development Journey'; Takes Swipe at Cong | Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he has full faith that a double-engine government in the state and at the Centre will be formed in Himachal Pradesh as the saffron party will be able to provide stability in comparison to the “selfish groups” from previous governments that conspire to divide the society.
PM Modi kick-started the election rallies in Mandi and Solan districts ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on November 12. He received a grand welcome from the public in Sundernagar town in Mandi, which is the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who also addressed the gathering.
Attacking the Congress government both at the state and at the Centre, PM Modi listed various failures of the grand old party, including scams in the defence sector, ‘One-Rank One-Pension’ promise and “guarantee” of corruption, selfish politics and nepotism.
Hailing the BJP government, Modi listed achievements with references to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the building Ram Temple at Ayodhya and stable government at the Centre and said every single vote will define the development journey of Himachal Pradesh for the next 25 years.
Here are some of the key takeaways:
- During his speech at the Mandi rally, he expressed condolences over the death of India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who breathed his last at the age of 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur on Saturday morning. “Just a few days ago, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the Himachal Pradesh polls. Even before his demise, he discharged his duty,” Modi said, adding Negi’s outlook towards democracy will inspire the country’s youth. “With a heavy heart, I bow my head to pay homage and express my deepest condolences to his kin,” he said.
- “If you want to seek accountability and answers from the government, you should give it a chance again. Together, we will take Himachal forward, start new ‘riwaaz’ (custom), and bring BJP back to power,” PM Modi said.
- Attacking the Congress government, Modi said, taking false promises and giving false guarantees has been the Congress’ old trick and the party has “never even opened its manifesto” while the BJP is known for toiling day and night to fulfil what it says and referred to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and building Ram Temple at Ayodhya.
- After Independence, Congress committed the country’s first scam in the defence sector, Prime Minister Modi alleged. During its regime, Congress always took commissions in defence deals. “Congress never wanted the country to become self-reliant in defence material… It always wanted ‘commission’ in every defence deal. It wanted to fill the coffers of its leaders. Because of this, there was always a delay in the purchase of weapons.
- “The Himachal polls this time are special because the votes which will be cast on November 12 are not just for the coming five years. Every single vote which will be cast on November 12 will define the development journey of HP for the next 25 years,” Modi said.
- He accused Congress of not fulfilling even a single promise they had made in the election manifesto made in 2012 and not implementing the ‘One-Rank One-Pension’ scheme. For 40 years, Congress promised ‘One-Rank One-Pension’ to army men, he said. “Despite remaining at the Centre for several years, the Congress never implemented it. Just for a show, they just allocated Rs 100-200-300 crore in the budget. Hoodwinking people, making false promises, winning elections and then forgetting the same, this is their character,” he said.
- Modi in his rally in Solan district, cautioned the people of Himachal Pradesh against “selfish groups”, saying they call themselves ‘kattar imaandaar (very honest)’ but are the most corrupt and conspire to divide the society. “During the years of Congress rule, many selfish elements and groups did not want to see India stable or see a stable government in India. The small states of the country have always been the target of these selfish groups,” he said. “They make false promises, win a few seats and work for their own interests. They call themselves ‘kattar imaandaar (very honest)’ but they are the most corrupt and conspire to divide society,” Modi said.
- Referring to small states like Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, he said these states got left behind in development. “The same tradition had happened in Uttar Pradesh too, but the people there changed the custom, brought Yogi ji’s government again there too,” he said.
- Accusing the Congress of corruption, he said, “For 30 years there was instability in Delhi, governments came and went while thousands of crores of rupees were wasted in elections that happened repeatedly. In 2014 people voted for a stable government. People then decided that only a stable government can change the fortunes of the country and in 2014, people voted for a stable government and we also left no stone unturned to fulfill people’s aspirations,” Modi said.
- “Solan has fed me a lot and taught me a lot. So I am double indebted to Solan. Therefore, I have full faith that double engine government will be formed in Himachal with your blessings,” he said.
(with inputs from PTI)
