Hindutva, Bengaluru & Farmers are the VIPs in Bommai's Please-All Budget Before Karnataka Elections

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s please-all, pre-poll budget is targeted at pushing the Hindutva agenda of the BJP by announcing that the state government will build a “majestic” Ram Temple like the one in Ayodhya and reclaim Brand Bangalore. It also gives special attention to farmers and women.

The Bommai government presented a “revenue-surplus" budget with no tax hikes, breaking the trend of revenue-deficit budgets for the past two years. The previous two budgets did not comply with the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2002.

Bommai said, that for the first time, the budget outlay has crossed the Rs 3 lakh-crore mark. The Karnataka budget has been pegged at Rs 3,09,182 crore, an increase from Rs 2,65,720 lakh crore in last year’s budget. He stressed that it’s for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the revenue receipts are estimated to be more than revenue expenditure by Rs 402 crore.

“As a result of our government implementing several progressive policies and fiscal consolidation measures and exhibiting fiscal discipline with steadfast commitment, it has been possible to steer the state economy on the path of progress again,” the CM said.

Setting the tone for the elections, he had said it would be a “budget for the voiceless”, with special focus on farmers, women, and the working class.

The Big Hindutva Push

The big Hindutva push from Bommai came in the form of an announcement that a “majestic” Ram Mandir would be constructed at Ramadevara Betta of Ramanagara district.

News18 has learnt that the Ram Temple will be built along the lines of the one in Ayodhya and will be developed as the ‘Ayodhya of South India’.

The Chief Minister announced a budget allocation of Rs 425 crore for the renovation of temples and mutts under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. Another Rs 1,000 crore, spread over two years, has been allocated for the development of temples and mutts under department.

“In the next two years, there will be a comprehensive development and renovation of various temples and mutts across the state," Bommai said.

In the previous budget as well, Bommai had given priority to developing Anjanadri Betta in Koppal district, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, as well as special packages for Hindu temples, cow protection and cash assistance to pilgrims undertaking the Kashi Yatra. He also laid special stress on cow protection through his Punyakoti Scheme, to encourage people to adopt cows and fund their rearing.

Focus on Brand Bangalore

Brand Bengaluru had suffered a beating after floods last year ravaged the city.

Giving special focus to the capital city, Bommai said: “To mitigate ill-effects of climate change and control floods in Bengaluru, a project with the assistance of World Bank at Rs 3,000 crore will be implemented.”

The budget also promised Rs 1,813 crore to develop 195 km of drainage and culverts in the city, which would help in effective draining of rainwater in case the city faces unprecedented rainfall like it did last year.

The delay in projects like the suburban rail and Namma Metro also dented the BJP government and Bengaluru’s image. To address the issue of traffic congestion that has come to hurt the image of the IT capital of India, Bommai said the state government will provide Rs 1,000 crore in the current year to implement the Suburban Railway Project in Bengaluru.

He also proposed to develop 75 important junctions with the highest traffic congestion at Rs 150 crore.

Other Bengaluru-specific projects include the 5 km elevated road from Tin Factory to Medahalli at the cost of Rs 350 crore, integrated flyover from Yeshwantpur Railway Station to Mathikere, 120km of roads to be white-topped at Rs 1,000 crore as well as another Rs 300 crore to be allocated to repair roads in 110 villages.

Farmer-Friendly Announcement

With an eye on elections, CM Bommai also announced that loans to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore will be distributed to more than 30 lakh farmers. He also announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loans to be given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the coming financial year.

“This would help farms get hassle-free and need-based loans,” said Bommai while presenting the 2023-24 budget.

The CM also announced an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 in the year 2023-24 under a new scheme called ‘Bhoo Siri’ for Kisan credit card holders. This would facilitate the farmers during exigencies to purchase seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and other farm inputs.

Benefitting over 50 lakh farmers in the state, Bommai’s budget said that the state would contribute Rs 2,500 and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) would give Rs 7,500 towards the subsidy.

The 2023-24 budget also announced an allocation of Rs 180 crore under the Jeevan Jyoti insurance scheme, which would benefit over 56 lakh farmers.

Political analyst A Narayana, however, said the budget presented by Bommai has “absolutely no meaning” as it could be read as “a kind of manifesto of the current dispensation” as the state heads to polls.

“It is what happens in June that we should be worried about as this budget is only a vote on account. This has to be viewed merely as a statement of intent by this government rather than a budget proposal,” he told News18.

Women Power

Bommai’s budget also announced Rs 500 per head per month financial assistance through the ‘Shrama Shakthi’ scheme which would help landless women farm labourers through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

He also announced that 250 ‘She Toilets’ would be constructed in heavily populated markets and mega commercial complexes in Bengaluru.

The budget announced free bus passes to all women working in the organised sector as well as to all girl students of the state. A new bus scheme called Makala Bus will be launched for school and college students and would operate with over 1,000 schedules across Karnataka.

Other Schemes

With the common man on his radar, Bommai also announced relief for lower-income groups and salaried employees as he raised the limit for tax exemption. He said his government proposed to simplify the Professions Tax Act and “raise the tax exemption limit from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month for salaried or wage-earning employees”.

Karnataka is also set to launch free coaching for Agniveers in the Indian Army for 10,000 youth from SC, ST, and minority communities.

Under the ‘CM Vidya Shakti Scheme’, Bommai said children who graduate from high schools can continue their education and avail free education in government pre-university and government degree colleges under this scheme.

Bommai also announced Karasamadhana Scheme for GST and excise tax arrears and penalties by waiving it off if paid before June 30.

Calling it an election budget, political analyst Sandeep Shastri highlighted three important sections — the middle class with a focus on Bangalore; women and farmers; and going back to the core Hindutva agenda of the party.

“If you look at the BJP campaign in Karnataka, there is very little reference to four years of governance and what has been done by them. There has been very little focus on the government’s achievements which raises the question of whether they are worried about possible anti-incumbency,” said Shastri.

Shastri added that if this was the case, the budget does not assume any significance and it would only make an impact if the voter thinks the Bommai government has carried out reforms.

