‘Hopeful AFSPA Will Be Removed In Next 3-4 Yrs’: Amit Shah in Poll-Bound Nagaland

Urging the people of Nagaland to vote for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly polls, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that he is hopeful that the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) will be removed from across the northeastern state in the next three-four years.

Addressing an election rally in Tuensang, Shah also assured people that if voted to power, the BJP-NDPP government will strive to resolve all problems of the state, including the Naga peace process, staggering for over 25 years without any settlement.

“The people of Nagaland are energised and excited to vote for the NDA…Modi ji has done a lot of work in these 9 years to establish peace in the entire Northeast. Today a large part of Nagaland has been freed from AFSPA. I am sure that in the coming 3-4 years we will free the whole of Nagaland from AFSPA," the Home Minister said.

Asserting that insurgency is on the wane in the Northeast, he claimed that there has been a 70 per cent dip in violent incidents in the region under the BJP rule.

“I want to remind all of you about Nagaland before 2014. People were traumatized by the firing and bloodshed, but the Modi government took forward the Naga peace talks by signing peace agreements and today Nagaland has moved ahead on the path of development with peace," he said.

The Union home minister also claimed that there has been a 60 per cent reduction in deaths of security forces, while civilian deaths have dipped by 83 per cent in the Northeast.

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27. In 2018, BJP formed its first government in alliance with the NDPP in the Christian-majority state. Both parties have retained the partnership and are contesting this election on the same seat-sharing formula, with BJP fighting in 20 seats and NDPP in the remaining 40.

Urging people to vote for a BJP-led government in the state, Shah said, “Support us in this election and I assure you that we will increase the free insurance cap under Ayushman Bharat from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 Lakh…We have completed 53 developmental projects in the last 8 years and another 142 projects are in pipeline for Nagaland alone…We have increased the budgetary allocations for tribes from Rs 21,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 86,000 crore in 2023. By using space technology we have finalized more than 100 developmental projects spread across 13 areas including Nagaland."

He also ‘promised’ the people that after the elections all issues of eastern Nagaland will be resolved. “Before the elections, ENPO had given a call for the boycott of elections raising their issues of the people from Eastern Nagaland. We have held discussions with ENPO and the agreement is in its final stage," the Minister added.

