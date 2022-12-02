How BJP Is Benefitting from A Supporting Group's 'Teamwork' in Bid to Win Unfavourable Gujarat Seats

Khedbrahma, an assembly constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat has not voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1995. However, the saffron party has not given up on winning seats that have not been favourable so far. A third-party aide, it seems, is making the BJP’s prospects of winning on traditional Congress seats brighter. This is the push it requires to achieve the best-ever performance it is targeting.

The supporting group in question is Team Modi Support Sangh (TMSS), an organisation that started in 2015 from Uttar Pradesh with the sole objective of aiding the BJP in elections by using its presence in various assembly constituencies.

“Khedbrahma has been a Congress stronghold. So what we did is that we made our tribal boy president of our organisation who started working among the tribal people. Over the years, we have had 100 tribal boys who are working for the party,” said Atul Makadia, general secretary of Team Modi Support Sangh while sitting in the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters ‘Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar as he waited for the scheduled meeting with BJP state president CR Patil.

How do they help BJP swing votes?

There have been assemblies where the voters are not happy with the candidates as the ruling party chose “outsiders" over the locals. Team Modi says that with party cadre and voters upset with the BJP for any reason, TMSS pitches in.

“When the party doesn’t give tickets to locals and places where locals have opposed the candidate for any reason, we go and tell them that they should not look at the candidate and look at the party and its ideology. We use our network to pacify them,” said Pravinbhai Nakhum, Gujarat president, TMSS.

The strength

The organisation’s job is to influence the voters that are still outside the fold of the BJP and have been voting for others.

“We have close to 40,000 members and have presidents in every taluka, district, and assembly constituency. We have replicated the structure of BJP. We have morchas and cells like the BJP. We are active in 78 assembly constituencies and can influence around 5,000 to 10,000 votes per seat,” said Hiren Mehta, vice president, Team Modi Support Sangh.

The team has been actively working alongside the BJP candidates providing logistical support and working in areas where the BJP does not have much support. The teammates say they work among people and open a window for the party among people who have remained averse to it.

