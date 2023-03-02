Hrishyamukh Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Hrishyamukh seat in Tripura. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Satyajit Reang (CPI), Pramod Reang (BJP), Narendra Reang (TMC), Harendra Reang (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.25% which is -3.15% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.37 Hrishyamukh (হৃষ্যমুখ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and South Tripura district of Tripura. Hrishyamukh is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Hrishyamukh:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 21.23%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 46684 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 24,010 were male and 22,674 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hrishyamukh in 2023 is 944 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 43316 eligible electors, of which 22,514 were male, 20,802 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 39764 eligible electors, of which 20,581 were male, 19,183 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hrishyamukh in 2018 was 171. In 2013, there were 90 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Hrishyamukh:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Badal Choudhury of CPM won in this seat defeating Ashesh Baidya of BJP by a margin of 6330 which was 15.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 55.21% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Badal Choudhury of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Susankar Bhowmik of INC by a margin of 12429 votes which was 32.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 65.42% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 37. Hrishyamukh Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Hrishyamukh:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Hrishyamukh:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Hrishyamukh are: Satyajit Reang (CPI), Pramod Reang (BJP), Narendra Reang (TMC), Harendra Reang (TMP).

Voter turnout in Hrishyamukh:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.25%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.4%, while it was 96.22% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.15% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hrishyamukh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Hrishyamukh constituency:

Assembly constituency No.37. Hrishyamukh comprises of the following areas of South Tripura district of Tripura: Sarasima, Hrishyamukh, Krishnanagar, matai and Purba muhuripur Tehsils in Belonia Sub-Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Hrishyamukh constituency, which are: Belonia, Jolaibari, Manu, Sabroom. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Hrishyamukh:

The geographic coordinates of Hrishyamukh is: 23°14’26.2"N 91°30’40.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hrishyamukh

List of candidates contesting from Hrishyamukh Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Dipayan Choudhury

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Naik, Indian Army

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 58.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Candidate name: Asoke Ch. Mitra

Party: CPM

Age: 74

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Government Teacher

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arup Deb

Party: TMP

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 34.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 7.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

