Bankner ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.2

Ward No.2 Bankner (बांकेर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Narela Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Bankner went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Bankner corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Bankner ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Bankner was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Bankner candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Bankner ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Dinesh Kumar (AAP), Vinod Bhardwaj (BJP), Neelam Khatri (BSP), Anil Kumar Singh (CPIMLL), Anand Kumar Khatree (INC), Pratap Singh (IND).

MLA and MP of Bankner

Sharad Kumar Chauhan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 1. Narela Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Bankner is a part.

Demographic profile of Bankner

According to the delimitation report, Bankner ward has a total population of 52,874 of which 12,650 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 23.92% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Bankner ward

The following areas are covered under the Bankner ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Prem Colony Narela; Lampur; Ghoga; Bagri Colony; Bankner; Nai Basti; Village Alipur; Swatantar Nagar Part-A, B, C Narela; Bees Sutri Colony, Sec-A5 Narela, Swatantar Nagar Part-A, B, C Narela; Sanooth.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 2. Bankner ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Dinesh Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,39,52,466; Total liabilities: Rs 30,00,000.

Candidate name: Vinod Bhardwaj; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,71,88,663; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Neelam Khatri; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 60,34,756; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anil Kumar Singh; Party: CPIMLL; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,84,271; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anand Kumar Khatree; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 76,16,409; Total liabilities: Rs 6,85,969.

Candidate name: Pratap Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 57,31,590; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here