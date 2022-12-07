Bijwasan ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.131

Ward No.131 Bijwasan (ब‍िजवासन) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Bijwasan Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Bijwasan went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Bijwasan corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Bijwasan ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Bijwasan was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Bijwasan candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Bijwasan ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Narender Rana (AAP), Jaivir Singh Rana (BJP), Satyender Rana (INC).

MLA and MP of Bijwasan

B.S. Joon of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 36. Bijwasan Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Bijwasan is a part.

Demographic profile of Bijwasan

According to the delimitation report, Bijwasan ward has a total population of 47,291 of which 7,015 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.83% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Bijwasan ward

The following areas are covered under the Bijwasan ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Salah Pur; Bijwasan,, Bijwasan Palam Farm House, Nehru Camp; Bijwasan,, Bijwasan Palam Farm House, Nehru Camp, Bijwasan Village; Farm House Bamnoli Road, Farm House Pushpanjali; Samalka Village, Jindal Colony, Shamalka Farm House, Extn.; Shamalka Farm House, Extn.; Soniya Gandhi Camp, Extn.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 131. Bijwasan ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Narender Rana; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,14,76,369; Total liabilities: Rs 4,70,000.

Candidate name: Jasvir Singh Rana; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,14,41,676; Total liabilities: Rs 4,50,000.

Candidate name: Satyender Rana; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 12,36,70,850; Total liabilities: Rs 1,38,90,904.

