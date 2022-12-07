Dwarka-C ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.130

Ward No.130 Dwarka-C (द्वारका-सी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Bijwasan Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dwarka-C went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dwarka-C corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Dwarka-C ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dwarka-C was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dwarka-C candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Dwarka-C ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sunita (AAP), Sushma (BJP), Raesa (BSP), Neha Lochav (INC), Beena Devi (IND), Sunita (IND).

MLA and MP of Dwarka-C

B.S. Joon of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 36. Bijwasan Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Dwarka-C is a part.

Demographic profile of Dwarka-C

According to the delimitation report, Dwarka-C ward has a total population of 45,075 of which 5,926 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.15% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dwarka-C ward

The following areas are covered under the Dwarka-C ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Baghdola Spg Qt Type Iv, V, Ii, Iii,; Baghdola Village; Baghdola Village, Dwarka Sec-8 D Block Bagdola Village; Bamnoli Village, Issa Pur Khera; Bharthal Village; Dhulsiras Village; Dwarka Sec 09 Pkt-2, 1; Dwarka Sec-8 Block-B, C; Dwarka Sec-9 Azad Hind Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Bhrigu Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Ganpati Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Gayitri, Sun View Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Krishna Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Manjil Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Millaneum Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Mount Everest Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Munirka Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Paradise Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Park Royal Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Royal Residency Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Serve Sanjhi Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Shivalik Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Shri Radha Society; Dwarka Sec-9 Sukh Sagar Society; Shahbad Mohammad Pur Balmiki Basti, Shahbad Mohammad Pur Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 130. Dwarka-C ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunita; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,75,77,764; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sushma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 46,98,080; Total liabilities: Rs 4,28,380.

Candidate name: Raesa; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,34,000; Total liabilities: Rs 2,57,400.

Candidate name: Neha Lochav; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 83,17,336; Total liabilities: Rs 2,50,712.

Candidate name: Beena Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: ; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sunita; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 4,43,000; Total liabilities: Rs 9,60,000.

