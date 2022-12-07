Kadipur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.7

Ward No.7 Kadipur (कादीपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Burari Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kadipur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kadipur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kadipur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kadipur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kadipur candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Kadipur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Munesh Devi (AAP), Urmila Rana (BJP), Yogita (BSP), Ruma Rana (INC), Pooja Kumari (IND), Rajani Pal (IND).

MLA and MP of Kadipur

Sanjeev Jha of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 2. Burari Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kadipur is a part.

Demographic profile of Kadipur

According to the delimitation report, Kadipur ward has a total population of 70,169 of which 12,232 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 17.43% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kadipur ward

The following areas are covered under the Kadipur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Nangli Poona; Ct Qadipur Ashok Colony, Ct Qadipur Kushak No 1, No 2 Village, No 2 Extn.; Ct Qadipur Kushak No 1, No 2 Village, No 2 Extn., Ct Qadipur Qadi Pur Village, Extn.; Ct Qadipur Qadi Vihar Block A, B, C, D; Ct Qadipur Sarup Vihar Block A,, B, C, D; Ct Burari, Amrit Vihar, Block-A1, A, B, C; Ct Burari, Indraprasth Colony, Block-A, B, C, Part-I; Ct Burari, Nathu Colony Block- B, C, D; Garhi Khasru; Ct Mukhmel Pur; Ct Ibrahim Pur; Ct Ibrahim Pur, Ct Ibrahim Pur, Dcm Colony Block-A, B, C, D, E; Ct Ibrahim Pur, Dcm Colony Block-A, B, C, D, E; Ct Ibrahim Pur, Dcm Colony Part Ii; Ct Ibrahim Pur, Sushant Vihar; Burari, Nath Pura Colony, Burari, Nathu Pura Village, Nathu Pura Block E.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 7. Kadipur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Munesh Devi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 55,19,367; Total liabilities: Rs 11,28,213.

Candidate name: Urmila Rana; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,83,13,495; Total liabilities: Rs 3,50,000.

Candidate name: Yogita; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,08,17,000; Total liabilities: Rs 28,20,000.

Candidate name: Ruma Rana; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 21,33,163; Total liabilities: Rs 2,83,600.

Candidate name: Pooja Kumari; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,02,425; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajani; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 30,80,153; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

