Kapashera ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.132

Ward No.132 Kapashera (कापसहेड़ा) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Bijwasan Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kapashera went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kapashera corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kapashera ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kapashera was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kapashera candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Kapashera ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Aarti Yadav (AAP), Sunita Devi (BJP), Laxmi Devi (BSP), Laxmi Devi (INC), Geeta Devi (IND), Kusum Yadav (IND).

MLA and MP of Kapashera

B.S. Joon of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 36. Bijwasan Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kapashera is a part.

Demographic profile of Kapashera

According to the delimitation report, Kapashera ward has a total population of 74,073 of which 6,503 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.78% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kapashera ward

The following areas are covered under the Kapashera ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kapashera Farm Houses; “Kapashera Village (A), (B), (C), (D), (E) Gali No. 8, Rao Mota Ram Marg-Oberao Farm Mansa Ram School To Gali No.4;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 132. Kapashera ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Aarti Yadav; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 22,36,699; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sunita Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,29,08,875; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Laxmi Devi; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 76,58,712; Total liabilities: Rs 11,03,920.

Candidate name: Geeta Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 12,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kusum Yadav; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here