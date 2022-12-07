Naraina ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.139

Ward No.139 Naraina (नारायणा) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Naraina went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Naraina corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Naraina ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Naraina was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Naraina candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Naraina ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vijender Garg (AAP), Umang Bajaj (BJP), Gaurav Anand (BSP), Ram Kumar Tanwar (INC), Manoj Kumar Tanwar (NCP).

MLA and MP of Naraina

Durgesh Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 39. Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Naraina is a part.

Demographic profile of Naraina

According to the delimitation report, Naraina ward has a total population of 80,240 of which 15,689 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 19.55% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Naraina ward

The following areas are covered under the Naraina ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dda Park Jhugi, Railway Line Naraina Blk X, Y, Loha Mandi, Railway Line, Dda Park Jhugi Block- North, South, Naraina Vihar Railway Station; Kathputli Colony, Naraina Vihar Railway Station, Pandav Nagar Transit Camp; Loha Mandi Naraina Block Y, A, B; Metro Hospital, New Patel Nagar; Pandav Nagar; Pandav Nagar A, B; Pandav Nagar, Railway Colony; Sangam Colony, Satya Colony; Indra Gandhi Camp; Naraina Industral Area Phase I. Block A, B, C, H, E, G, I; Naraina Industral Area Phase I. Block Z; “Naraina Industrial Area Phase -1 Indira Gandhi Camp B Block, Naraina Industrial Area Phase -1 Sanjay Camp, Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1 Sonia Gandhi Camp;" Naraina Industrial Area Phase -1 Sanjay Camp; Naraina Vihar, Block G; Naraina Vihar Block F, D, H, C; Naraina Village, T Huts; Rajeev Gandhi Camp Near C Block Naraina Vihar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 139. Naraina ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijender Garg; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,98,04,767; Total liabilities: Rs 10,00,000.

Candidate name: Umang Bajaj; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,83,69,496; Total liabilities: Rs 4,98,10,639.

Candidate name: Gaurav Anand; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,30,699; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ram Kumar Tanwar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 76,17,578; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

