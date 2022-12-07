Palam ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.135

Ward No.135 Palam (पालम) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Palam Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Palam went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Palam corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Palam ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Palam was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Palam candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Palam ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vishnu Sharma (AAP), Seema Pandit (BJP), Dilbag Singh (INC).

MLA and MP of Palam

Bhavna Gaur of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 37. Palam Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Palam is a part.

Demographic profile of Palam

According to the delimitation report, Palam ward has a total population of 54,900 of which 5,637 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.27% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Palam ward

The following areas are covered under the Palam ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Arunachal, St. Columbus Appt. Sec. - 7, Dwarka; Dda Pkt. - 1, 2 Sec. - 7; Happy Home Appt. Sec. - 7, Dwarka; “J.J. Sec. - 7, Dwarka Block - A, B, C, D;" Meghdoot Appt. Sec. - 7, Dwarka; Palam Extn. Harijan Basti; Palam Village; Puran Nagar; Raj Nagar - I; Sargoda Appt. Sec. - 7, Dwarka; Shruti Appt., Dwarka Appt., Arjun Appt., Sec. - 7, Dwarka; Siddharth Kunj Appt., Krishna Kunj Sec. - 7, Dwarka; Sri Ganesh Appt. Sec. - 7, Dwarka; “Mahavir Enclave, Block-A1, Brahma Appt Block-G, D Satsar App,, Mahavir Enclave, Satisar Apartment, Block-A, B, C, D, E, Mahavir Enclave, Brahma Appt., Mahavir Enclave, Kamal Vihar Appt. Sector-7 Dwarka, Mahavir Vihar, C-Block Satisar Aptt. Brahma Aptt;" Mahavir Enclave, Shri Niketan Aptt. Sec-7 Dwarka; Mahavir Enclave, Air Force, Naval Officer Enclave, Meghdoot Appt. Sec. - 7, Dwarka; Mahavir Enclave, Ari Agarsen Sector-7 Dwarka, , Evergreen Apptt.; Mahavir Enclave, Harsukh Appt. Sect-7 Dwarka, Young, Aheria Apptrishi Appt.; Mahavir Enclave, Naintara Appt. Sector-7 Dwakar,, St. Annis Appt; Mahavir Enclave, Pocket-13, Phase-1 Dwarka.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 135. Palam ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vishnu Sharma; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 19,77,100; Total liabilities: Rs 38,292.

Candidate name: Seema Pandit; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,97,57,546; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Dilbag Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,91,39,561; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

