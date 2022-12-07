Roshan Pura ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.129

Ward No.129 Roshan Pura (रोशनपुरा) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Najafgarh Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Roshan Pura went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Roshan Pura corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Roshan Pura ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Roshan Pura was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Roshan Pura candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Roshan Pura ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Dr Sanjay Parashar (AAP), Devender (BJP), Ram Baran Dohre (BSP), Kuldeep Singh Phalswal (INC), Karam Chand (IND), Chander Parkash Dharra (IND), Ritu Verma (IND).

MLA and MP of Roshan Pura

Kailash Gahlot of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 35. Najafgarh Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Roshan Pura is a part.

Demographic profile of Roshan Pura

According to the delimitation report, Roshan Pura ward has a total population of 69,828 of which 10,462 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.98% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Roshan Pura ward

The following areas are covered under the Roshan Pura ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chinar Enclave, Gupta Park (Roshanpura), Old Roshanpura Extn., Raghubir Block (Roshanpura), Roshanpura Phase-I, Ii, Shiv Nagar Roshanpura, Shiv Vihar Block-G, Sudhan Garden; Dharam Pura Block A-Z, Dwarka Vihar; “Dharam Pura A-3 And Dharam Pura, Ganpati Enclave (Roshanpura), New Roshan Pura Ext. Block-G+Z, Orb-1 Pn, P3B, N1A2, Es, E, Kml, P1, P2, Pm, R, X, X1, X3, Xz, Z, Old Roshanpura B - Block, Old Roshanpura J - Block, Old Roshanpura Village;" Dharampura 1St And Vardhman Vihar; New Roshanpura Village; Roshanpura Phase-I, Ii; Dharam Pura Block A-Z, Dharam Pura A-3 And Dharam Pura, Dharam Pura R Block, Dharampura Sangam Vihar; Dharampura 1St And Vardhman Vihar, Dharmpura Block A, Dharmpura, Block - M.F., Dharmpura, Block I.J., Kamla Park Dharmpura,, Main Kakrola Road; Dharmpura Ghi Block; Indra Park, Block-A.B.C.; J.L. Block, Roshan Garden,, Roshan Garden Block-A, B, C, Sec-2, Roshan Garden, Sector-3, 2.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 129. Roshan Pura ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sanjay Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 88,03,076; Total liabilities: Rs 1,44,00,000.

Candidate name: Devender; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,41,605; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ram Baran Dohre; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 51,83,920; Total liabilities: Rs 3,51,000.

Candidate name: Kuldeep Singh Phalswal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,99,95,292; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Chander Prakash Dharra; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 50,72,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Karam Chand; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,30,000; Total liabilities: Rs 6,40,000.

Candidate name: Ritu Verma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 12,65,858; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

