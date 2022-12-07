Sant Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.9

Ward No.9 Sant Nagar (संत नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Burari Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sant Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sant Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sant Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sant Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sant Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Sant Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rubi (AAP), Rekha Rawat (BJP), Pratibha Jha (BSP), Uma Sharma (INC), Omvati (IND), Poonam (IND), Nirmala Yadav (IND).

MLA and MP of Sant Nagar

Sanjeev Jha of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 2. Burari Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sant Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Sant Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Sant Nagar ward has a total population of 54,096 of which 7,685 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.21% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sant Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Sant Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ct Mukund Pur, Janta Vihar Block A, B, C; Ct Mukund Pur, Kapil Vihar, Hari Park, Ct Mukund Pur, Savita Vihar,, Ct Mukundpur, Pandit Enclave, Ct Mukundpur, Rama Garden; “Ct Kamal Pur Majra Burari, Ganesh Nagar, Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Harijan Basti,, Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Satya Vihar, Block-A, B, C, E;" “Ct Kamal Pur Majra Burari, West Kamal Vihar, Block-B, Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, West Kamal Vihar, Block-C,;" Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Harit Vihar Block-A, B, C, D; Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Kamal Vihar Block-A,, Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Kamal Vihar Block-B, Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Kamal Vihar Block-C,, Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Kamalvihar Block-D,, Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Uttaranchal Colony; Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Samta Vihar, Part -I, Part-Ii; “Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Tomar Colony Block-A, C, Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Tomar Colony Block-B,, Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Tomar Colony Block-D, E, Ct Kamalpur Majra Burari, Tomar Colony, Block-F;" Ct Burari, Ajit Vihar, Block A, B, C, D; Ct Burari Gali No. 16, Nr Radha Krishan Mandir,, Ct Burari Hans Appt;Bala Ji Appt .And Hoover Appt [Near Bhagat Singh Colony; “Ct Burari Hans Appt;Bala Ji Appt . and Hoover Appt [Near Bhagat Singh Colony].

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 9. Sant Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rubi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,65,053; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rekha Rawat; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 29,27,600; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pratibha Jha; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,03,022; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Uma Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,15,58,859; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nirmala Yadav; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,71,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Omvati; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,85,000; Total liabilities: Rs 4,10,000.

Candidate name: Poonam; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 6,100; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

