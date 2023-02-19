CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusTrending News
Home » News » Elections » I Eat Beef, I am in BJP & There is no Problem With This, Says Meghalaya BJP Chief Ahead of Polls
1-MIN READ

I Eat Beef, I am in BJP & There is no Problem With This, Says Meghalaya BJP Chief Ahead of Polls

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 16:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Meghalaya BJP state president Ernest Mawrie. (IANS)

Meghalaya BJP state president Ernest Mawrie. (IANS)

"I eat beef and I am in BJP, there is absolutely no problem with this. I am assuring you that the people of Meghalaya are with the BJP this time," he said.

Ahead of Meghalaya elections, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie said that the saffron party has imposed no restriction on consuming beef, and that he eats beef and there is no problem in it.

In an interview to IANS, Mawrie said that since BJP came to power at the Centre, there has been no attack on any church and that the party does not put any restriction on consuming beef.

“I eat beef and I am in BJP, there is absolutely no problem with this. I am assuring you that the people of Meghalaya are with the BJP this time. You will see that on March 2," he said.

He was responding to a question that weather people of Meghalaya, who predominantly follow Christianity, are ready to accept BJP’s hardliner stands on the beef ban, CAA, and other issues.

Marwie also expressed that the BJP will put out a “good show," in the upcoming state assembly elections.

“This time, we have fielded candidates for all 60 seats in the state. We are expecting a good show, and after the poll result, we may look for parties whose hands are not immersed in corruption," he said.

Marwie highlighted the “large-scale corruption" done by the National People’s Party (NPP) in the last five years and that the saffron party has “zero tolerance against corruption."

“Through a lot of RTI applications we filed in the last year or so, we have seen how rampant corruption was going on in Meghalaya under the current regime. We have all records," he said.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections are scheduled on 27 February 2023 to elect all 60 members of the legislative assembly. The results will be declared on March 2.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. Meghalaya elections 2023
  3. northeast elections 2023
first published:February 19, 2023, 16:11 IST
last updated:February 19, 2023, 16:15 IST
Read More