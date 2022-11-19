In Heart-warming Gesture, PM Modi Accepts Self-made Portrait from 13-Year-old Girl During Road Show in Guj's Vapi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accepted a portrait of himself, made by a 13-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Vapi. PM Modi was holding a road-show in Vapi, when he spotted little Ami Bhatu, who was holding the portrait in her hands. He then asked his security personnel to take the portrait from her During the roadshow, he spotted me and asked his security guard to take the portrait from me. I felt honoured," she said.

PM Modi addressed a massive roadshow in Vapi before addressing another rally in Valsad on Saturday. He was greeted by hundreds of people who queued up on both sides of the road. The rally came in light of assembly elections, due next month in Gujarat.

‘Beware of those who want to defame gujarat’

“Beware of the people who want to defame Gujarat and are speaking against us. They are trying to defame Gujarat and Gujaratis. They are also trying to defame our state in foreign countries.

“Tell them to stop using such language. The people of Gujarat have never tried to hurt anybody. Wherever they went, they mingled with local people like sugar is dissolved in milk. If somebody comes from outside, they have embraced them,” he told the rally.

The PM said his government has worked to empower citizens, farmers, youths, women, and fishermen, and brought policies to empower them to strengthen Gujarat. “People ask me why I am working so hard when BJP is going to win Gujarat (elections) after I visited Arunachal Pradesh in the morning, Daman in the evening, and in between Kashi and Valsad in a single day.

‘Monthly data usage way cheaper under bjp rule’

PM Modi also took a swipe at Congress, saying the bill of the current monthly data usage which is Rs 250-300 would have been Rs 5,000 had Congress remained in power. “In previous Congress rule, 1 GB data cost Rs 300, now it is Rs 10. The bill for current monthly data usage is Rs 250-300. It would have been Rs 5,000 if Congress remained in power," the prime minister added. He said the Central government has helped in making the lives of people simple and also saved money on mobile phone data.

