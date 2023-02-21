It is not very common for several candidates to ask for a party ticket to run from a constituency where the incumbent MLA is a member of the same party. However, the Kundgol assembly constituency in Karnataka is facing a crisis of a similar sort where the Congress party is faced with some trouble. Kusumavati Shivalli, who is the sitting MLA from Congress, is facing opposition from a faction of Congress.

A rebel gang of 11 people has camped in Bengaluru and is demanding someone among them be granted a party ticket in the upcoming elections. Earlier, a meeting was held for more than five hours under the leadership of former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy and the issue was discussed but no conclusion could be reached. Now the dissent has reached the Bengaluru yard.

The ticket aspirants also presented their opinion in the screening committee meeting held in Bangalore. They demand that the party ticket this time should be granted to a newcomer instead of Kusumavati Shivalli. Six people have applied for tickets, and 11 of them have formed a syndicate of ticket aspirants.

With the passing of her husband, former minister C S Shivalli, Kusumavati Shivalli of the Congress won the byelections in 2019 and is currently serving as the MLA for the Kundgol constituency. The JD(S) dissident candidates and the Congress candidates had also run for office at that time. Since there was a rumour that Kusumavati Shivalli might not be interested in running this time, there were more candidates in Kundgol. Given that she only entered politics in 2019, some people believe she is too new to the field.

However, Kusumavati says that there is no such problem within the Congress for the Kundgol seat and says she is confident that she will receive a party ticket in the upcoming elections as well.

