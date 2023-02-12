CHANGE LANGUAGE
In Reshuffle with 15 Days Left for Polls, Phagu Chauhan Appointed New Governor of Meghalaya
1-MIN READ

In Reshuffle with 15 Days Left for Polls, Phagu Chauhan Appointed New Governor of Meghalaya

By: Purbasha Bhattacharjee

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 17:52 IST

Shillong, India

Phagu Chauhan had contested as the BJP candidate and won from Ghosi assembly seat in the 2017 UP assembly elections. (Image: PTI)

Phagu Chauhan was the governor of Bihar and is a former BJP leader and six-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh

Days ahead of the Meghalaya assembly elections, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan as the state’s new governor. The reshuffle came with just 15 days left for the state to go to polls on February 27.

Chauhan is a former BJP leader and six-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh. He was an active politician before becoming the governor.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chauhan contested as the BJP candidate from Ghosi and defeated close contestant Abbas Ansari of the BSP. In fact, he won from the seat six times, representing different parties.

His son Ram Vilas Chauhan is also an active politician and BJP legislator from Madhuban seat. Arunachal Pradesh governor Brig Dr BD Mishra (retd), who had additional charge of Meghalaya is now appointed as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh.

