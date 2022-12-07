IP Extension ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.205

Ward No.205 IP Extension (आई पी एक्‍सटेंशन) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsIP Extension went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new IP Extension corporator. Click here for the live updating results of IP Extension ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. IP Extension was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

IP Extension candidates 2022There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from IP Extension ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rachna (AAP), Amrita Pachauri (BJP), Arti Kumari (INC).

MLA and MP of IP ExtensionOm Prakash Sharma of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 59. Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which IP Extension is a part.

Demographic profile of IP ExtensionAccording to the delimitation report, IP Extension ward has a total population of 60,343 of which 4,041 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 6.7% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of IP Extension wardThe following areas are covered under the IP Extension ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Technology Apptt., Rasvihar Appt. (Plot No. 198); Agarsen Appt. Plot No-66, Jai Laxmi Appt. Flat No. 41-151; Akriti Appt.(Plot No. 62), Himalaya Appt. (Pllot No.61); Arya Nagar Appt. (P No. 91 ); “Azad Appt( Plot No.111) Block A- G, Vidyut Nikunj (P No. 102), Silver Oak Appt. (P No. 109), Azad Appt (P No. 112), Nirwan Appt. (P No. 110), Virdawan Appt.(P No. 110);" Balco Appt. ( Plot No. 58), Amarpali Appt (Plot No-56); “Bathla Appt. (Plot No. 43), Vandana Appt. (Plotno.42), Savakar Appt. (Plot No-39), Saransh Appt.( Plot No. 34), Shubham Appt.( Plot No. 37), Paradise Appt( Plot No. 40);" Engineer Estate (Plot No.21); Gaurav Appt, Moon Light Appt; Gaurav Appt, Moon Light Appt, Maurya Appt. (Plot No. 95), Gaurav Appt. (Plot No.45), Sri Ganesh Appt, Gaurav Appt.; Gazi Pur Village A Block, Gazi Pur Block G, Gazi Pur Village Block C, Gazi Pur Village Block D, Gazi Pur Village Block E, Gazi Pur Village Block F, Gazi Pur Village Block-B; Gazi Pur Highway Appartment; Gazi Pur Sakylark Appratment; Gazi Pur Taj Appartment; Hasan Pur Village; Him Varsha Appt.( P No. 103); I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Technology Apptt., Rasvihar Appt. (Plot No. 198); Jai Appt. (P No. 102), Sita Ram Appt. (P No. 103); Joshi Colony Block A; Joshi Colony Block A, Joshi Colony Block B; Kakatya Appt. Plot No 86, Shivaji Appt. (Plots No.63), Surya Kiran Appt, Madhu Vihar Esi; Kalal Appt. Plot No. 35, Aruna Appt. P Lot No.33; Kamayani Appt, Mithila Appt Plot 76; Kanoonugo Appt; Karishna Appt. (Plot No. 27); Kripal Appt. (Plot No. 44), Karwhana Appt. (Plot No. 27); Lok Nirman (P No. 105), Ashirwad Enclave (P No. 104 ); Maitri Appt; Mangla Appt (Plot No.53), Shikha Appt. (Plot No.48), Sukh Sagar App (Plot No. 52),; Mayur Dhwaj Appt Plot No 60; Meena Appt. Plot No78, Pooja Appt. Plot No 77; Milan Vihar Appt; Neeti Appt. Plot 84, Kakateya Appt Plot No.86; Oriental Appt. (Plot No. 32), Ajanta Appt. (Plot No. 36); Panchmahl Appt. (P No. 47), Brothers Appt. (Plot No. 45); Parivar Appt (Plot No. 30), Bharat Appt. (Plot No. 31); Prince Appt. (Plot No. 54), Navneeth App. (Plot No.-51); Sagar Appt. (P No. 113), Inderprasth Appt. (P No. 114) Block A-E, Kurmanchal Appt. (P No. 115); Sidh Appt. (P No. 107)Block A-F, Sidh Appt.( P No. 107) Block G -L, Sanchar Appts (P No. 108); Srm Appt. (Plot No. 106); Sudershan Appt. Plot No.82, Associate Appt. Plot No.83; Takshila Appt.( Plot No. 57), Paras Mani Appt. (Plot No. 41), Mitra Appt. (Plot No. 38); Unesco Appt (Plot No.55); Vardaan Appt. Plot No 64, Rajdhani Appt. Plot No-80; Vijaylaxmi Appt. (P No. 98), Kailash Appt (P No. 45); Vithi Appt.( P No. 110), Kurmanchal Appt. (P No. 113); “Group Housing Society (I.P.Extention),, Ashirwad Appt;" “Group Housing Society (I.P.Extention),, Natraj Appt, Sah Vikas Appt;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 205. IP Extension ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rachna; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 28,41,046; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Amrita Pachauri; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,77,69,783; Total liabilities: Rs 45,00,000.Candidate name: Arti Kumari; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 11,76,168; Total liabilities: Rs 2,99,448.

Read all the Latest News here